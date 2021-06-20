India to vaccinate everyone over 18 by December: Prasad





PATNA Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday that it was the first time India had vaccinated its population with vaccines made in the country with the developed world and said the country would be able to vaccinate its entire population over 18 by this year. finish. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Patna, the minister also met with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. He shares a lot of wisdom on Twitter about Covid-19, but he should explain whether he took the vaccine or not. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the vaccination against Covid-19 is advancing at a good pace. Indian scientists have made India self-sufficient in this area, as the country is no longer dependent on vaccines made abroad, he said. Prasad said the Serum Institute of India is producing six crore doses per month, which has now grown to 11 crore. Likewise, production of Covaxin’s Bharat Biotechs will also hit 7.50 crore per month in July and 10 crore from October, which is a big jump from doses of just 1.7 crore currently. More and more companies were mobilized for production, he said. The minister said that from June 21, an additional boost will be given to the vaccination campaign to continue it in mission mode. Sputnik-V also got approval in April and with seven companies producing it, it will also contribute to the vaccine pot. By December, the country will have around 200 crore in doses, while we need 180 crore in doses to immunize everyone over 18 years of age. We have already vaccinated around 27 million people, he said. Prasad said India had planned its vaccination in phases, prioritizing it with the vulnerability factor in mind. The first priority was doctors, health workers and frontline workers. Then it was for people over 60, when Narendra Modi took the vaccine to satisfy the opposition, who were always asking why he wasn’t taking it. Then it was for people over 45 and now it’s for those over 18, he added. Maintain that vaccination in India was advancing at a faster rate compared to developed countries like the United States, England, Germany and Canada (with a combined population of just 52-53 crore), the Minister said the prime minister announced free vaccination for people across the country. after states wanted the Center to take control after first building a narrative for decentralization. Despite the rapid pace of the spread of the infection during the second wave, India was able to bring the situation under control quickly thanks to the war-wide efforts. Railways and the Indian Air Force have joined in efforts to deal with the oxygen shortage. Now the focus is on vaccination and the PM wants it to be done in mission mode. He monitors daily, he said. Regarding the vaccination of children, the minister said it would be better to leave it to the experts.

