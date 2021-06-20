G-7 infrastructure investment plan rivals Belt and Road

LONDON – At the G-7 summit last weekend in Cornwall, England, leaders agreed on a new infrastructure investment partnership focused on ‘clean and green growth’ in developing countries – a plan the Wealthy Democracy Group hopes to define as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The leaders’ statement said the G-7 countries will “gradually change” their approach to financing infrastructure. Experts say the success of the partnership lies in mobilizing private finance and ensuring high standards, but criticized the announcement for its lack of detail.

Chris Humphrey, research associate at think tank Overseas Development Institute, said “this is really a critical time” for the infrastructure gap in developing countries, which is estimated at over $ 40 trillion. of dollars.

Beyond the social and economic need for infrastructure and jobs, Humphrey stressed that the infrastructure put in place now will “lock in” the patterns of energy use for the next 50 years. “While the G-7 initiative can help steer some of these projects in a more sustainable direction, I think this has many potential benefits for our ability to put our climate trajectory back on a more sustainable path,” he said. he told Nikkei Asia. .

The G-7 will set up a working group to formulate concrete proposals by this fall. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters she hoped the G-7 would be able to present “concrete plans” at its next summit in 2022.

One of the main elements of the initiative is the promotion of an integrated approach between the public and private sectors to mobilize private capital.

Matthew Goodman, senior vice president of economics at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, estimates that the private capital of the G-7 countries amounts to tens of trillions of US dollars in investment funds. pension and insurance, and is the key to the Success initiative.

“They are looking for long-term assets, and infrastructure, in principle, is a good asset class because it generates long-term returns,” he said. The problem is that infrastructure is a difficult business, especially in developing countries which have additional uncertainties and challenges.

This is why it will be important to identify bankable projects, as well as to help build capacity so that developing countries can better negotiate contracts. “This is one of the things that will reassure the big bucks that governments are helping and making these projects more viable and more subject to the rule of law,” he said.

Government commitments through multilateral development banks and the provision of government guarantees are a few things Goodman will seek out as these plans are fleshed out.

Humphreys of ODI believes that multilateral banks and bilateral agencies will play an important role because “they can help condition these assets in a way that makes them more attractive to institutional investors.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wait for leaders to attend a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 26, 2019.

Already equipped with global offices and technical expertise, they could bring together stakeholders to develop financial instruments or private money channeling mechanisms. With some reforms, funding for project readiness and targeted direct investments by institutions would also be a catalyst, Humphreys said.

He pointed out that the G-7 can learn from the innovative approaches of the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in this area.

The United States is particularly keen to present the G-7 plan as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which was unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, and which now has more than 100 member countries. It is estimated that tens of billions of dollars have been invested in trade routes and infrastructure, but the program has been accompanied by accusations of “debt trap” diplomacy.

The G-7 initiative is described in the press release as having a “value-driven vision” and “strong standards”, aspects they champion as the plan’s unique selling point.

Jack Barrie and Patrick Schroder of UK think tank Chatham House said: ‘Obviously, transparency and governance of investments are extremely important and should become a hallmark that would show how things can be done differently, compared to “Belt and Road” initiative. The couple stressed that the initiative must also be demand-driven and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Their concern is that, depending on how the values-based approach is put into practice, it could polarize international development efforts depending on whether recipient countries are democratic or not.

Rajiv Biswas, IHS Markit’s chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region, said the initiative must also set very high standards in procurement processes and debt sustainability measures. “These high standards of infrastructure projects should help mobilize greater private capital flows as global capital markets move towards higher and higher ESG benchmarks,” Biswas said.

It is too early to say whether the G7-led initiative will be a viable and effective alternative to the Belt and Road. While the US is keen to frame it as part of its strategic competition with China, the UK and others have shied away from this characterization and are focusing on sustainability.

Goodman considers that he “has the potential to be an alternative”. Citing estimates showing that the BRI is declining, he said there was an opening in the market as developing countries seek finance and investment for infrastructure that is “done in a way that suits them.”

Others are not so optimistic.

“The G-7 infrastructure plan looks disappointing, with few details and no real money beyond vague promises to raise capital from the private sector,” said James Crabtree, executive director of the Asian office of the G-7. ‘International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“It is now up to the United States and other G-7 countries to quickly develop their ideas into something more substantial with significant funds, while also involving the Quad nations in Asia. Otherwise, China’s BRI will remain a dominant global infrastructure. player for the foreseeable future. “