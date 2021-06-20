Courts and the Poor – Journal





THE Supreme Court ruling authorizing the demolition of houses along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs has reinforced the view of a number of civil society organizations that the planning and political decisions of Karachis are governed by a strong anti-poor bias, including by the justice system. On the one hand, it is almost impossible for low income communities to access the justice system and without a few dedicated lawyers they would likely remain unrepresented. Even when they raise funds to hire lawyers, they are treated with indifference, hostility and suspicion by court staff. They are invited to attend hearings which are often postponed without notice. The applicants also complain that they are often not allowed to enter the court to participate in the proceedings.

The Supreme Court has also ordered the demolition of the rented houses along the nullahs because it believes these leases are bogus. It’s hard to understand how he knows this without investigation. It is also relevant to ask here whether he would also order the demolition of rented houses in middle-income or elite settlements without investigating their lease status.

There are also different criteria for judgments related to the poor and those related to the rich. For example, the city of Bahria was fined 460 billion rupees and the land it illegally occupied was regularized at a fraction of its market value. No one associated with this massive land scam has been arrested or charged. Members of the police force and civil administration who forced landowners to surrender their land to the city of Bahria and against whom FIRs for murder have been registered, have been free for many years and no proceedings have been taken. place against them.

Justice escapes those whose homes have been demolished.

The residence of Prime Minister Imran Khans Bani Gala was regularized at Rs 6.66 per square meter, as were the Hyatt Regency’s violations of the Islamabad master plan. Meanwhile, requests from residents of katchi abadi for the regularization of their homes in informal settlements have been systematically denied.

The demolitions along the Karachi nullahs are not purely based on technical matters but are also political in nature. The number of demolitions that were to take place along the Manzoor nullah settlement was 1,205. However, they were reduced to 56 as the nine-meter roads that were to be built on either side are no longer under construction. This change, according to the local population, took place because the local MPA emerged from the PPP and had the ear of the provincial government.

Demolitions along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs are taking place in the PTI constituencies and residents claim that the PTI did not intervene on their behalf. The reason why the number of houses to be demolished is so high on these nullahs is that nine-meter roads are built on either side of them. First of all, these roads are illegal because they are not part of a larger plan for the region. The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the settlements but did not order a stop to the construction of illegal roads. Residents claim, with considerable logic, that they are built because the Gujjar nullah connects the northern ring road to the Lyari highway, making the land on either side of it a prime property that developers are eager for. to seize. Meanwhile, so far, no demolition has taken place, or even officially identified, of illegal construction by elite and government encroachments on the city’s natural drainage system.

The Supreme Court also did not comment on the insufficient compensation paid to victims, which is Rs 15,000 per month in rent for two years. It cannot provide them with a home and after two years of living in insecurity and misery, they are likely to find a home among other nullahs, thus adding to homelessness in Karachi.

However, the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh government to take appropriate measures to rehabilitate the affected population. But the time period for this or its nature has not been defined. In the case of the circular railway demolitions in 2018, the Supreme Court also ordered the administration to provide alternative accommodation to those affected within a year. However, three years have passed and no such action has been taken, nor has the Supreme Court demanded compliance with its orders.

The PTI government wants to provide housing for the homeless, but it is making more and more homeless. He also stresses the importance of education, but over 30,000 students will no longer be able to attend school due to the demolition of the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

No wonder Pakistan’s legal system has been rated 120 out of 128 by the International World Justice Program. Its reform and a shift in its anti-poor bias are necessary for a conflict-free Pakistan and should be treated as a priority.

The writer is an architect.

www.arifhasan.org

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

