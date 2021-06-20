Lahore groundwater stops falling after 1980: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the Punjab government’s water conservation policies have proven successful because for the first time since 1980, Lahore’s groundwater has stopped declining, ARY NEWS reported.

Making the announcement from his Twitter account, Imran Khan said that due to water conservation policies, the government of Punjab led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for the first time since 1980 stopped the falling waters Lahore underground.

Our water conservation policies are showing results – The government of Punjab led by @UsmanAKBuzdar halted the fall of Lahore groundwater for the first time since 1980 through effective water recycling policies, new charges aquifers, underground rain storage, programmed well pumping and other targeted actions. pic.twitter.com/mPwzodabqU

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 20, 2021

He explained that this had been achieved through effective water recycling policies, new aquifer charges, underground rain storage, timed pumping of wells and other targeted actions.

In July last year, the government of Punjab decided to expand its underground rainwater storage project to other cities in the province after Lahore.

CM Usman Buzdar said rainwater storage projects will be started in major towns in Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture.

The chief minister said an underground tank with a storage capacity of 1.4 million gallons of water had been manufactured in Lahore. A new sewer line will be built from Latex Colony to Gulshan-i-Ravi.

It is inspired by the reservoirs of Japan and the United States, which offer efficient use of water resources and disaster prevention, especially in metropolitan areas.

comments

comments







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos