ReJO: No 2024 presidential candidate can match Jokowi’s eligibility





Tribunnews.com reporter Vincentius Jyestha TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Ahead of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), polling institutions sprang up and began to present potential figures for the 2024 presidential election. In addition, there are also issues with the numbers of candidates for the presidential election. presidency and vice-presidency. One of them is the speech of three periods. Even supporters of the speech have emerged, namely the Jokowi-Prabowo 2024 community. On this subject, the General President of Jokowi Volunteers (RèJO) HM Darmizal MS, joined the voice. Darmizal said there are currently no 2024 presidential candidates who can compete with Jokowi’s eligibility. Read also : Many similarities with Jokowi, Jokowi’s national secretariat in Central Java says it supports Ganjar Pranowo to run for president in 2024 “The current candidates still have handicaps which may disturb them when they come to power. For example, there are those related to past human rights issues, leaders as regional leaders who are still far from good corporate governance (GCG), political children created yesterday afternoon by their parents, or sectarian politicians who open space for the growth of groups that are often played by certain groups like the desert lizard, ‘kadrun’, “Darmizal said in his statement on Sunday (6/20/2021). Darmizal said Jokowi and his family were free and clean from the stains and filth of corruption, sincerely and wholeheartedly working hard for everyone without discernment. Read also : LSI Denny JA: Becoming a potential presidential / vice-presidential candidate, Airlangga King is the most comprehensive creator of the 2024 presidential election With the concept centered on Indonesia, he said, Jokowi worked very hard to build a fair Indonesia. “Jokowi does not build an image for himself, even as a businessman, Jokowi does not get rich and his family. If he wants to, all the opportunities are surely wide open to develop his business several times, but Jokowi does not. Under such conditions, Jokowi becomes an independent person who leads the development of the state and the nation, ”said Darmizal. “Therefore, candidates who have the appetite to run for the presidential election of 2024, must reflect on themselves. Including those who are ministers as assistants to the president or currently serving as regional chiefs. Remember the main task and dissolve in the candidate’s euphoria, “he added. Read also : LSI Denny JA poll: Prabowo, Ganjar and Anies are not currently high-end presidential candidates Darmizal as general president of RèJO then invited the public to stop for a moment in his political activities to support the presidential candidate of 2024. Darmizal called on the public to better oversee development under President Jokowi to completion. In addition, Darmizal also said that when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, Joko Widodo will definitely obey the constitution. “As a true statesman and President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms, I truly believe that President Jokowi must respect Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution as a constitutional guide. A person who can propose or be appointed president or vice-president must be guided by these very basic rules, ”concluded Darmizal.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos