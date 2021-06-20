The right perspective





“Building the fate of a nation on the reputation of one or two people is very unhealthy and very dangerous.” –a comment from Deng Xiaoping, former head of Red China, a comment that has been deleted from Chinese books Some may think Americans are rewriting history. When it comes to these issues, no one does this like a real leftist government. Remember the days when Soviet directors took them out of their popularity by carefully editing their documentary reels? And their books would also be “improved”. Nowadays, it is the Red Chinese who carefully improve their history. And not just by removing statues. It has a much more modern feel. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Lifetime President Xi Jinping ordered a new story this year to coincide with the Party’s 100th anniversary. They want to “exploit” history, according to the report. This is the biggest propaganda campaign in this country since Chairman Mao. “History scholars should not be cold observers of times and trends,” says Gao Xiang, a historian turned top propaganda official. “Historical research must be at the top of the peaks of our time” to “guide governance and feed people”. His boss, President Xi, has a different way of putting it. He wants a “correct view of history” in his country. So this story has to be changed to make it correct for the eyes and the minds of today. The Journal reports that the new story “aims to stifle introspection on the party’s past mistakes and portray it as an unstoppable force that has endured war and chaos to guide China’s rise.” What a break with historical revisionism in this country. Here, people take to the streets to highlight the bad that this country has done and the sins of some founders, without mitigating anything with the good that has been done. In Red China, the government is removing any embarrassment. Several weeks ago, the Chinese “cyberspace regulator” (something else the United States does not have) announced an effort to expose “historical nihilism”, such as criticizing public leaders or denying what socialism can be good. The book “A Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party” contained passages on issues associated with Mao’s Great Leap Forward. The book no longer has such reviews. Also dropped: any negative impact that (old) historians have noted about the Cultural Revolution. Why mention millions of deaths when industrial production increased at this time? Instead, the updated version of the Little History Book added many pages dedicated to Mr. Xi and his exploits, including this humble little bouquet: “Amid 10,000 majestic mountains, there must be have a main vertex. “ Even the Long March – a military retreat – was turned into a victory. After all, has he not strengthened the Party and the hold of its political leaders over the country? Finally. Will this effort work? Will rewriting the past make mainland Chinese people think differently about the past? Maybe for a while. Then, in a few years perhaps, another strong man will take over in Beijing. And we can all start over.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos