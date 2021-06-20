PPP and PTI lawmakers trade insults at Sindh Assembly as budget debate continues – Pakistan





KARACHI: Sindh Assembly saw chaos on Friday as lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistani opposition Tehreek-i-Insaf fought after PTI member made extremely unparliamentary comments against the PPP leadership during the second day of the budget debate.

The situation took a bad turn when the PPP Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah paid the PTI Arsalan Taj Ghumman in the same room by throwing the same words for the whole PTI leadership which led to shouting and exchanges of blows.

When President Agha Siraj Durrani tried to calm the situation by asking both sides to exercise restraint in the chamber, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the PTI member began to insult the PPP leadership, which would not be tolerated.

After the exchange of beards, members of both sides stood up and moved closer, but a scuffle was avoided with members from both sides stepping in in time and holding back their respective enraged members.

Taking part in the post-budget discussion, the PTI Ghumman lambasted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, but did not name him for his statement to the National Assembly.

MQM-P MPAs stay out of House deliberations and hold presser to reject Sindh 2021-22 budget

Zulfikar Shah of the PPP waited his turn to retaliate against the PTI and he too used unparliamentary language against the latter’s leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the next election, we will throw out this garbage, he said.

PTI Raja Azhar rose to intercept the PPP member with a few remarks, which could not be heard in the press gallery. His statements ostensibly enraged Minister Chawla, who lost his temper and assaulted the PTI member, but they were separated by members from both sides.

During his speech, Mr. Shah also made unparliamentary remarks against the Great Democratic Alliances Arif Mustafa Jatoi.

MQM-P stays out of procedures

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan stayed away from the discussions and did not show up in the house.

Instead, its lawmakers held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, where MQM parliamentary party leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel rejected the Sindh government’s biased budget and said Karachi only got 3 , 2% of the total development budget of Sindh.

He said that the Sindh government had allocated only 15% of the total development budget to five major urban areas in Karachi Province, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Nawabshah and that also would not be spent.

During the Saturday session, when the speaker asked them if the MQM-P had boycotted the work, PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi told the president that they were not participating in the post-budget discussion because they wanted the 10-minute time allotted to each member for speech to be increased to 20 minutes.

The speaker said all parties had agreed to a 10-minute time for post-budget speeches by MPs.

Participating in the post-budget discussion, members of both sides mainly criticized each other instead of passing on suggestions and proposals to their respective constituencies.

Previously, PPP’s Ghazala Sial praised the provincial budget and criticized the federal government for its policies towards Sindh, saying the center was determined to cripple the province economically.

The Sindh government has proposed 70 programs to the federal government but none of them have been approved, she lamented.

36pc of rural literacy rate in Sindh

PTI Rabia Azfar Nizami mainly expressed concern about the education department and said there are over 12 million children in the province and only 4.5 million children are enrolled in schools. public and many were out of school, while 3.7 million were in private schools.

She said 2.3 million children dropped out after fifth grade.

The PTI member said the rural literacy rate in Sindh was 36%, which was still lower than in Balochistan where it was 55%. The PTI MPA, citing an NGO report, said 100,000 children were begging while 3.38 million were subjected to forced labor in the province.

As many as 980 children have been abused in the province in the past year, she said.

Ms Azfar said a huge amount was earmarked for the purchase of school furniture in all budgets, but no furniture has been purchased in the past eight years.

She recalled that the Chief Minister had announced three years ago that school boards would not charge examination fees to students, but that the decision had not yet been implemented.

The PTI member said that the future of 70% of public school students was at stake given the Covid-19 situation as they did not have internet facilities.

She said there was a shortage of teachers in public schools as 37,000 positions were vacant, and added that there were 29 teacher training institutes across the province but only two of them were operational.

She suggested that at least one million children should be enrolled in schools each year.

Budget rented

PPPs Syeda Marvi Faseeh praised the budget and said there should have been more allocations for agriculture as producers suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and locust attacks in the province.

She appreciated the provincial government for allocating 500 million rupees to women associated with the agricultural sector.

She demanded that the land cultivated by women be leased in their name.

GDA Moazzam Ali Abbasi criticized the provincial government for the lack of civic and medical facilities in Larkana and said that if the government of Sindh could not make any positive change in Bhuttos district, what could it do in the rest? of the province.

He said that there were mafias all over the education department and no teacher wanted to be appointed in Larkana because of these mafias.

PPPs Jam Shabbir Ali, Yousuf Baloch, Tariq Talpur, Tanzila Umme Habiba, Shazia Singhar, Taj Mallah and Ameer Ali Shah, GDAs Arif Jatoi and Naseem Rajpar, and PTI Shabbir Qureshi and Raja Azhar also spoke.

Posted in Dawn, June 20, 2021

