Brexit LIVE: Von der Leyen backs off in sausage war after Boris threat | Politics | New





As high stakes between the EU and the UK continued last week, the government asked the EU for three more months of unchecked imports of chilled meat into Northern Ireland from Britain. If the bloc refuses, that would mean consignments of sausages arriving at entry points – Belfast, Larne, Warrenpoint and Foyle – would be subject to strict controls from July 1.

Brussels insists such checks are necessary because the six counties are still part of the EU’s single market after Brexit, but Boris Johnson has threatened to tear up the protocol if he does not grant it an extension. But now an insider in Brussels has suggested the 27-member bloc is ready to give London more trade leeway in order to avoid an all-out sausage war. The senior EU official told The Sunday Times that the European Commission would “very likely” accept the British request. They claimed the bloc had “no interest in entering a sausage war at this point.”

Mr Johnson had threatened to ignore EU regulations by sending consignments of sausages across the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland where they would end up on plates without going through border checks. The six-month borderless trade grace period agreed between London and Brussels was intended to allow supermarkets in Northern Ireland to continue importing meat from the continent. This concession is due to end on June 30. SEE BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES:

Update 9:35 am: Liz Truss begins crucial trade talks with Greenland – would be an exceptional deal for UK fishermen The UK has held bilateral talks with Greenland to begin the process of reaching a bilateral trade deal with the Arctic nation, Express.co.uk can reveal today. Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg held talks with British officials and Danish Ambassador Dominic Schroeder to strengthen ties with Britain. The meeting took place as the Greenlandic politician spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to give Greenland a more active and important role in the Arctic Council, a high-level forum of Arctic states. Greenland and the Faroe Islands are sovereign territories of the Kingdom of Denmark and have extensive self-government, but part of the problems are handled by Copenhagen under the Danish Crown Kingdom. Update at 9:25 am: union peer attacks Sir Keir’s management Arch Remainer Lord Adonis asked “what is the point of the work” under the direction of Sir Keir Starmer. The Labor peer tweeted: “The labor problems started when Keir backed Johnson’s Brexit deal in December. “Since then people keep asking if he believes in something. “Also, if Labor supports the Tories in the worst things that are happening in the UK, what good is the job? These are always big questions.”

Update at 8:21 am: Brexiteer presents changes to help UK reap the full benefits of Brexit Brexiteer veteran John Redwood has presented a list of proposals the government must roll out to take full advantage of the “many opportunities to improve our lives and have a more prosperous UK” after Brexit. The list includes increasing the VAT registration threshold to remove more small businesses from VAT. He said: “It is a major burden to put in place a new VAT system for a small business, and a brake on growth.” He also called for the abolition of VAT on domestic fuel “to reduce fuel poverty and increase the purchasing power of low-income people”. Update at 7:54 am: Anti-Brexit Bercow switch to Labor ‘says a lot’ about party, says ERG member Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns, ERG vice-chairperson, said that former anti-Brexit Commons speaker John Bercow’s decision to join Labor “speaks volumes” about the leadership of the opposition party under Chief Sir Keir Starmer. Mr Bercow, a Eurosceptic and former Tory MP, was seen as a major obstacle to the government’s plan to implement Brexit during his tenure as Speaker of the House of Commons. In October 2019, he invoked a parliamentary convention, dating from 1604, according to which the same question cannot be put to MPs more than once during the same parliamentary session. This prevented the government from holding an indicative vote to demonstrate support for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. Ms Jenkyns tweeted: “Former speaker #Bercow the rest of the arc that tried to stop #Brexit feels so comfortable in the Labor Party under #Starmer! “It says a lot about the Labor Party’s out of step with northern working class communities.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos