PM Modi congratulates new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on his election victory | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and pledged to work with him to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries. “Congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted from his account. official on the social networking site. Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021 Raisi, the die-hard 60-year-old judge touted as an “ultra-conservative champion of the poor”, was named the winner of the Islamic Republic’s presidential election on Saturday. He is expected to succeed moderate Hassan Rouhani in August. Iran’s Interior Ministry confirmed on Saturday that Raisi won 61.95 percent of the vote out of a turnout of 48.8 percent, the lowest turnout for a presidential election since the 1979 revolution. Raisi got 28,933,004 votes, while former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei finished third with 3,412,712 votes, followed by moderate candidate Abdolnasswer Hemmati with 2,427,201 votes and conservative Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi with 999 718 votes. Critics say the elections were skewed in his favor as powerful rivals were disqualified, but for his staunch supporters he is Iran’s best hope for standing up to the West and bringing relief from an economic crisis. deep. Raisi is not known for his great charisma, but as head of the judiciary he has led a popular campaign to prosecute corrupt officials. On the other hand, newly elected Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president as “the last wake-up call” to the world, according to reports. He stressed that Raisi is an uncompromising judge who is subject to US sanctions for human rights violations, noting that world powers should reconsider talks on a new Iran nuclear deal. (With contributions from agencies)







