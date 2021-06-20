Ahead of JK’s outreach, a high-level ministerial meeting is underway at the Prime Minister’s residence: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon Tribune press service New Delhi, June 20 Ahead of the government’s political campaign in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, a high-level ministerial meeting is underway at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read also : 14 JK leaders invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi Home Secretary Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh attend the meeting which takes place against a double backdrop – the long-awaited J&K meeting and the lingering likelihood of a Cabinet reshuffle. The meeting is likely to discuss Jammu and Kashmir’s outreach program, with the government keen to restore political and electoral democracy in UT. Prior to today’s meeting, J&K Manoj Sinha’s LG and Ladakh’s LG RK Mathur visited Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. With the main parties boycotting the ongoing demarcation procedures, it was deemed essential that the Center intervene to build confidence and try to break the deadlock. Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will meet on June 22 to decide on the Prime Minister’s outreach to JK. While the PDP Political Affairs Committee today authorized party leader Mehbooba Mufti to decide on participation, all of Gupkar’s allies will now decide whether to send party representatives or appoint a single PAGD representative to attend. at the Prime Minister’s outreach in Delhi on Thursday. Meanwhile, we learn that the Center could make major concessions on Jammu and Kashmir to rally the main parties to revive the political process. It remains to be seen whether the Prime Minister is ready to discuss state restoration in Jammu and Kashmir, a common demand from all JK parties. Jammu and Kashmir Congressman GA Mir said he has engaged party leadership on the issue and a decision will be made on who will attend the meeting. Invitations were extended to former CMs of Jammu and Kashmir, former CMs deputies and presidents of JK parties.







