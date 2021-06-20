Corona goes crazy, Jokowi’s goal is for the economy to grow by 7% How?





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once expressed his belief that the Indonesian economy could grow by 7% in the second quarter of 2021. In this way, the annual economic growth target in 2021, which is 4.5 to 5 , 5%, can be achieved. But this belief seems elusive. The reason is still the same, namely the COVID-19 pandemic. Researcher from Indonesia’s Center of Reform on Economics (CORE), Yusuf Rendy Manilet said, if you look at the conditions last year when the first wave of Corona cases occurred, economic growth contracted for 3 consecutive quarters. “The same can happen right now. The real process of economic recovery has started to be seen, its pace can be disrupted. Especially if new cases continue to rise,” he explained when he was contacted by detik.com, Sunday (6/20/2021). Yusuf continued to see that the recent large addition of COVID-19 cases further reduced opportunities for economic growth. In addition, achieve the goal proclaimed by Jokowi. However, this does not mean that economic growth will contract again or be in negative territory. It will depend on government intervention later. “If, for example, the intervention is not strong, especially in health management, I think it will be even more difficult to achieve the 5% growth target set by the government this year. As for the second trimester, with an increase in COVID -19 cases, the chances of getting there are decreasing, “he explained. Meanwhile, Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (INDEF) economist Bhima Yudhistira said if the government reapplies a tightened PSBB, the impact that would reappear would be a marked weakening of consumer spending. households. “The projection in the second quarter of 2021 is a maximum growth of 2-4%, not as high as the government’s projection of 8%. Lebaran seems to be a time of recovery in purchasing power, but due to mounting risks health, seasonality The Eid factor will not help much. Assuming the COVID-19 condition is still the same, the growth projection presents a negative risk, “he explained. According to Bhima, this bad state will continue in the third quarter of 2021. The situation will become more complex with the increase in external pressures, namely the normalization of the monetary policy of the American central bank which will tend to weaken the rupee. “Meanwhile, rising global oil prices are triggering adjustments in unsubsidized fuel prices and electricity tariffs. In addition, there is no moment of rising consumption in the third quarter, unlike the second quarter, which coincides with Lebaran, where consumption is generally higher than other periods, ”he added. (the / zlf)

