Counter-to-counter skittles, the key to success





KARACHI: Multan Sultans test pointer Imran Khan Sr. is doing well with leather, having won eight wickets in four matches of the HBL PSL-6 Abu Dhabi round so far with two three-fors. He played with a tight line and length and used his variation wisely and was the key to Multans’ success.

In the Karachi game, he only played one game against the Quetta Gladiators on March 3, finishing with 1-22.

On Friday night, Imran got numbers 3-24 in four overs, brushing aside Ben Dunk (5), Sohail Akhtar (5) and Tim David (10). He knocked down David with a super inswinger that broke the back of Lahore Qalandars who suffered a huge 80-point loss as they folded for just 89, chasing a 170 goal.

Imran says disciplined line and length have been key to his success. My plan is simple. I throw a box office and keep it according to my strength, Imran said after Multans’ massive victory over Qalandars.

He said they are reaping the rewards of their hard work in hot conditions. Thank God for the way we have worked harder after coming here. We also played a few practice games and we challenged the heat and it worked. The way I delivered in every game I’m very happy, said Imran.

He said his record in white ball cricket was quite good. If you see my performance in one day and in T20 and check out the stats, you will see my save rate and my wickets. It depends on luck. My job is to work hard and stay in shape and the rest is up to fate, Imran said.

He said that despite losing four games in the Karachi game, they were optimistic about a retaliation. Despite four losses in Karachi, we were still hoping we could win the event, Imran said. We are working hard and now we will try to keep the same momentum, Imran said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos