Boris Johnson set to drop planning reforms after by-election defeat | Politics | New





The prime minister faces increasing pressure on his planning reforms after they were partly blamed for his party’s defeat in last week’s by-elections. The Liberal Democrats won the seat of Buckinghamshire, a stronghold of the Tories since its inception in 1974.

The proposed planning reforms were a major problem in the countryside amid fears about construction in the countryside around the Chiltern headquarters. And the controversial HS2 rail line being built in the constituency was another key factor. In an Express.co.uk poll – which ran from 9:00 am yesterday to 9:10 am today – asked: “Should Boris Johnson drop planning reforms after the by-election defeat?” Out of 4,260 votes, 78% of those polled said the prime minister should abandon his party’s planning reforms.

Only 21 percent said they shouldn’t, while only one percent said they didn’t know. An Express.co.uk reader said: “I want individuals to have more rights to build on their own land, but NOT developers / construction companies. “There are already far too many flats of tiny, high-density housing that have been crushed (none of which seem terribly affordable). “No one wants to live in a place where the garden is just big enough for wheelie bins. READ MORE: Binning planning red tape ‘will boost house building’

“Also, delete the HS2. It is not necessary. “Put the money to improve ALL existing rail networks. “Put the railways back under national control. Take the franchises. “The house building plans and HS2 are what rocked the Tories in the Chesham area.

“If the Conservatives listen to strong objections on these two issues, they will easily regain the seat next time.” Another reader wrote: “I want to see all abandoned and disused buildings refurbished before any new construction. “ A fourth person added: “Simple. STOP building houses everywhere and on the green belt. “We don’t need thousands of new homes.

“I’m sick of seeing huge new real estate developments all over the south. Just stop building. “ While a fifth Express.co.uk reader said: “Houses are being built everywhere. “Who the hell are we building them for and when will it be enough?” “ The prime minister admitted that “it was certainly a disappointing result” when asked if he was neglecting voters in the South for the benefit of those in the North. But he added: “We believe in unity and leveling within regions and across the country.”







