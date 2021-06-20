PDIP, in agreement with Jokowi, rejects three-term presidential term





Merdeka.com – PDI Perjuangan strongly rejects the question of the presidency for more than two periods. President of the DPP PDIP Ahmad Basarah said the position of the PDIP was in line with President Joko Widodo’s rejection of a three-term presidential term. “He reiterated that he never thought he could be president for three terms. Jokowi I want three warrants, he said, the first to search for my face, the second to slap my face, and the third to plunge me in, Jokowi said, “Basarah said when posting the report. SMRC investigation, Sunday (20/6). The rhetoric of changing the amendments to strengthen again emerged as the question of an extended presidential term arose. The PDIP refuses if the constitution is only planned for individual interests. “Because the constitution should be projected for the benefit of a bigger and more visionary nation. I think it is very inappropriate that our constitution is being played out only for the benefit of individuals,” Basarah said. However, the PDIP supports amendments limited to the Outline of State Policy (GBHN). “Our idea is a limited amendment. Limited means that it does not want to spread anywhere, simply adding a paragraph to article 3 of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, namely that the MPR RI has the power. to determine the direction of state reform and the direction of national development, ”MPR RI vice-president said. Basarah said the PDIP would withdraw from the agenda of amendments to the 1945 Constitution if it resulted in a change in the president’s tenure. “If there is an agenda, the PDIP will explicitly withdraw from the agenda. In addition, for example, the idea of ​​adding three terms to the presidential term. We are clearly far from the political views and attitudes of the MPR and the PDIP, “he said. [noe]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos