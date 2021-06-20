China Puts British Technology “Foreground” in Beijing’s Spy Offensive | United Kingdom | New





China has focused its covert actions against the UK, US, France and others in an attempt to steal prized technology, according to fformer senior US intelligence official Nick Eftimiades. The espionage expert has been following Beijing’s secret global actions for decades and claims to have traced hundreds of cases to the regime of Xi Jinping and his predecessors. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr. Eftimiades is clear that Britain is at the forefront of Chinese intelligence gathering, with the CCP seeking to profit from British technological secrets.



m Eftimiades told Express.co.uk: “I have been following Chinese espionage and economic espionage since the mid-90s, since the early 90s as well. “In fact, over the past decade, I have built up a database of nearly 600 cases identified as Chinese espionage, economic espionage, covert action which is a specific type of secret work on behalf of a foreign government. , etc. “We are learning a lot of things from this amount of data, very precisely the trends, the types of technologies that China is looking for. “As well as the operational means and methodologies that we call craftsmanship that they use to acquire these technologies illegally or covertly.”

The Chinese spy operations expert added, “In the case of the United States and Europe, and Japan, the advanced countries and I can actually name them. “The United States is probably the first for economic espionage. “Germany, UK, France and Japan. “These countries in terms of technology theft and economic espionage are at the forefront of China’s efforts.”

The warning comes as former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith warned that the West is responsible for “creating the threat of China. “ Mr. Duncan Smith told Sky News: “Well, first of all you have to understand and openly acknowledge the distinct threat that China poses to members of the free world. “Second, you have to understand that it was in fact the free world that economically created this incredible Leviathan China in a place that the Soviet Union could never have looked and wondered. “And it’s the result of all of this that doesn’t come back to us because this naivety of approaching China’s deeply ingrained ambitions is where the real problem arises. You know their brutality at home when you walk through them, they are brutal.

“So look at India for example at the border, they killed Indian troops in border disputes, they seized the South China Sea against UN permission. “They don’t care, they are destroying the Sino-British agreement in Hong Kong by arresting peaceful activists for democracy,” he added. “We just heard about other people this morning who were searched and arrested.” “They threaten Taiwan on a regular basis and inside I believe they are committing genocide against the Ughurs, an ethnic group, Tibetans, now Inner Mongols, Christians, Falun Gong.”







