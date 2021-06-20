QAnon supporters dismayed by Donald Trump’s December tour with Bill O’Reilly





QAnon supporters have acted in dismay and confusion after Donald Trump announced December dates for his next speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly, which coincides with when he is said to have already been reinstated as president.

Trump confirmed the upcoming dates and locations of events with the former Fox News host in a statement while sharing links for his supporters to purchase tickets, which sell for at least $ 100.

According to the release, Trump and O’Reilly will appear in Sunrise, Florida on December 11, before moving to Orlando on December 12, as well as Houston, TX on December 18, and end in Dallas on December 19. .

“My tour with Bill O’Reilly is getting a lot of attention, and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe the tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift? Either way, I’ll see you then, well. earlier.” Trump said.

The ad was shared by a number of popular QAnon telegram accounts, one of which has nearly 75,000 subscribers on the encrypted messaging service app.

Supporters of the radical movement have expressed concern that Trump embarking on a speaking tour later this year surely means he will not fire a president – a false claim they continue to believe ever since he took over. lost the 2020 election more than seven months ago.

“OK, I THINK MY QUESTION IS TRUMP RETURN? WHY IS HE TOUR WITH O’REILLY TILL THE END OF THE YEAR. HMMMMMMMMM SOMETHING DOESN’T SMELL?” The user wrote. Telegram, Peace Lilly.

“So nothing will happen until December?” added Tina N.

Another Telegram user Jack Miller wrote: “Dude, I sure hope we don’t have to wait that long before you get back to work.”

Others described the news as “depressing” while a QAnon supporter hoped the tour announcement “had better be an excitement.”

QAnon supporters previously believed Trump would return as president on March 4 based on a savage theory heavily inspired by the sovereign citizen movement. When that prediction didn’t come true, as everyone did, they just moved on to their next hopeful prophecy.

Many QAnon supporters now believe Trump will return in August – a false claim widely supported by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell – if the disputed and ignored Arizona audit proves there was voter fraud that cost him the elections.

QAnon suggests that the recount of the ballot in Arizona – which still has not revealed widespread evidence of fraud after several weeks – will lead to a domino effect that will see other states overturn the November election result, paving the way for the return of Trump in the White House despite having no constitutional basis for this to happen.

“So basically the August thing is a bunch of bulls because a reinstated president isn’t going on tour,” Telegram user Angela Baldwin commented after seeing the dates.

As always, some QAnon supporters continue to believe their prediction will come true despite all the evidence against it and the fact that none of the others have come to fruition before.

“These are just a few close dates… it could be done if it works as it should… could cancel… but yeah… a bit of a punch statement,” wrote one Telegram user. “But we are in an information war, so who knows.”

Donald Trump addresses the NCGOP State Convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina. QAnon supporters have acted in dismay after Trump announced the dates for his next speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly in the month they believed he would return as president. Getty Images

