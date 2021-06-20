PM Modis meets with J&K leaders to mark a new phase in electoral politics in the region

Most of the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir appear to have reached a consensus to attend the next scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24. Some political parties hope that the meeting will mark a new phase in the region.

Moreover, many politicians believe that unlike previous multi-party meetings held under the PAU regime, this one will be different. “The Prime Minister has not invited everyone from Jammu and Kashmir. Previous multi-stakeholder meetings would turn into fish markets and yield no results, ”a senior politician said.

Meanwhile, a senior People’s Conference official said, “Regardless of the pain of the past, we have no choice but to go ahead and view (the talks) with optimism.

However, many leaders also expressed their dissatisfaction. “For me, this whole process doesn’t make sense. This should have concerned the restoration of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it should have concerned article 370, ”Ruhullah Mehdi, senior leader of the NC, told Outlook, while adding that the meeting will focus on the process of delimitation and elections to the Assembly.

“I am not against the talks. I am for the engagement. The commitment does not mean that we normalize what happened after August 5, 2109. But any discussion that arises after the repeal of section 370 would be a disservice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir ”, Mehdi added.

Meanwhile, another CN executive said the meeting agenda should be made public so local leaders can know if the meeting is worth attending. “J&K executives should trust people before attending the meeting. They shouldn’t be negotiating for peanuts, ”he said.

The NC and PDP are likely to come under pressure from within to push for the reestablishment of J&K statehood or for Article 370 as a precondition for talks. Thus, the party leadership will have to pacify its members before taking part in the talks.

Sources said Mehbooba Mufti would likely ask Farooq Abdullah, president of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar, to lead the talks on behalf of the PAGD. They said that if Farooq agrees to go as the leader of the PGD to the meeting, it would give Mehbooba a chance to abstain from the meeting.

On Saturday evening, the Home Secretary called Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chairman Dr Farooq Abdullah, PDP chairman Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of J&K Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the chairman of the People’s Conference Sajad Lone, BJP President Ravinder Raina, President of the Nationalist Panthers Party, Professor Bhim Singh. , Chairman of the Apni Party Altaf Bukhari, and Secretary General of CPIM Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami for the meeting with the Prime Minister at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi at 3 p.m. on June 24 without a specific agenda.

The Home Secretary also called on ex-NC chief Omar Abdullah, ex-chief minister of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-deputy chief ministers Muzaffer Hussain Baig, Kavinder Gupta, Nirmal Singh, Tara Chand for the interviews. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and senior central government officials are expected to attend the meeting.

This is the Center’s biggest political outreach to key leaders who have been jailed and held in pre-trial detention for over a year after the repeal of Section 370 and the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone, Mohammad Yousuf Taragami are the leaders who were held in preventive detention on the day of the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and were released a year later. The three former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were subsequently sentenced under the Public Security Act.

The Public Security Act (PSA) case against National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said it had the potential to create an environment of public disorder. The dossier against Omar Abdullah read: “The subject’s ability to influence people for any cause can be measured by the fact that he succeeded in convincing his electorate to come and vote in large numbers, even during the peak of militancy. and poll boycotts. . “Meanwhile, the case against the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, called him Kota Rani.” The subject (Mufti) is named, for his dangerous and insidious machinations and his profile and his nature usurpers, by masses like ‘daddy’s girl’ and ‘Kota Rani’, based on the profile of a medieval queen of Kashmir, who rose to power by undertaking intrigues ranging from the poisoning of her opponents to the ‘horse breeding,’ the file had indicated.

Later in October-December 2020, after their release when the leaders jointly fought the District Development Council (DDC) polls under the banner of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) against the BJP, they have been described as Gupkar’s gang by many Saffron Party leaders. including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a political leader, has forced the government to return to the same “Gupkar gang” to hold the talks. “You cannot leave Jammu and Kashmir at the mercy of bureaucracy. The political process must begin and we hope for the new phase and the restoration of the state, ”said a political leader.