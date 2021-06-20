Trump officially backs Challenger against GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski





Former President Trump backed Kelly Tshibaka against Lisa Murkowski in the Alaska Senate race in 2022. Trump continues to criticize Murkowski’s vote to convict him in his second impeachment trial. Tshibaka, the former state administration commissioner, has several Trump alumni in his campaign. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

Former President Donald Trump backed a Republican challenger to GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 Alaska Senate race on Friday, stepping up his campaign against the three-term holder who earlier this year voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial for his role in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

In a statement, Trump supported Kelly Tshibaka, the former state administration commissioner, calling Murkowski “bad for Alaska.”

“Murkowski must go! Trump wrote. “Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski and she will. Kelly is a fighter who stands up for Alaska and America values ​​first. She is MAGA all the way, pro-energy, strong at the border, tough against crime and fully supports our Military and our veterans. “

Trump also criticized Murkowski for voting to confirm Deb Haaland as Home Secretary in March, which he said was “a vote to kill jobs long sought and approved by the ANWR and Alaska.” .

Trump has said he plans to travel to Alaska to campaign for Tshibaka and against Murkowski, a political enemy who did not hesitate to criticize the former president during his tenure.

After the Capitol riot, Murkowski quickly called on Trump to step down from the presidency.

“I want him to resign. I want him to go. He’s done enough damage,” she told the Anchorage Daily News in an interview in early January.

Trump, unhappy that Murkowski strayed from the GOP script, held a grudge for months against the senator for his impeachment vote.

“I don’t know where the others will be next year, but I know where I will be in Alaska to campaign against a disloyal and very bad senator,” he told Politico in March.

Tshibaka launched his campaign in March and called on several Trump 2020 campaign alumni in his efforts to defeat Murkowski in the GOP primary.

In April, the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, gave support to Murkowski.

Despite Trump’s emphasis on Murkowski, she is a political survivor, she lost her GOP primary during the Tea Party wave of 2010, only to launch a successful written campaign for the general election.

In 2016, she was re-elected to the Senate along the line of the Republican Party.

