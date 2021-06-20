China’s New Security Concept for Afghanistan

BESA Center Perspectives Paper No. 2,076, June 20, 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: The announced withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan could represent an opportunity for Beijing to extend its geopolitical influence westward. It would be fraught with security risks for Xinjiang and Central Asia. Beijing could be creative in the way it handles the Afghan problem, eventually creating a quartet of states that not only share security and economic interests, but a deep revulsion towards a world order led by the United States.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan will create a geopolitical vacuum, an inevitable consequence of any withdrawal, whether physical or political. Another truism is that geopolitical voids, like all voids, never stay empty for long.

A key player on the Afghan issue is China. For Beijing, Afghanistan is both a geographic corridor and a fertile ground from which security threats could emerge that threaten not only China’s grip on its troubled province of Xinjiang, but also its position in Asia. central critical for the implementation of Xi Jinping’s signature policy, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China’s interests in Afghanistan, with which it shares an 80 km border, have grown complex over the past decade. The US withdrawal plans have fueled both short-term and long-term fears in China. The first is the issue of security. Afghanistan has been home to suspected Uyghur extremist organizations seeking an independent Xinjiang, groups which have been blamed by Beijing for the terrorist attacks that took place in China in the 1990s-2000s. allegation made by the Chinese leaders that the American withdrawal plans had led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as the life and security of peoples. Indeed, on May 8, 2021, a bombing outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and injured more than 160. Similar sentiments were shared in a recent phone call between Chinese and Pakistani FMs.

China also fears that, with a decades-long perspective, America’s withdrawal from the Middle East and Afghanistan may prove beneficial to Washington because it will serve two important purposes for America. First, the vacuum will distract China from other regions (notably the Pacific); and second, the United States will have a freer hand and more resources available to focus on containing China in the South and East China Seas.

China is the key player here. No other power is influential enough, whether financially or geopolitically, to have an impact in the aftermath of the American departure on the entire territory from Central Asia to the Mediterranean. China has made tremendous strides in strengthening its position in this area, but it should not be forgotten that Beijing is concerned that it will be pushed down this path by force from the United States and its allies in the Pacific. Indeed, it is the fear of America’s potential backfire on the seas in the event of conflict that has prompted China to turn in on itself, in the heart of Eurasia, to compensate for its insecurities. naval. From there, the BIS emerged.

And there was room for China to fill. Central Asia, although a traditional space for Russian geopolitical influence, was fertile ground for Chinese economic activity. The same has been true of Pakistan and, more recently, Iran. Further west, Beijing’s influence has also increased in the Mediterranean.

It took place at a time when the unipolar aspirations of the Americas had been shattered, and the invasion of Iraq and the military presence in Afghanistan had undermined the authority of the United States and that of the liberal internationalist project. In the long run, this has caused a backlash on the part of regional states, and increasingly concerted efforts are now being made to sideline Washington completely from peace talks and security issues. The circumstances were right for China to look west, but American pressure was instrumental in triggering the process.

The US withdrawal offers China a striking opportunity: the promotion of an alternative world order in which the Western military presence in Asia is reduced and China has greater leeway west of its borders.

It also fits the vision of other like-minded states now forming an illiberal movement in which the Westphalian concept of primacy and inviolability of the state and its borders is feverishly supported. This sentiment was echoed in the initial reaction to the US announcement by Chinese FM Wang Yi, who argued that Beijing supported the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and was ready to help promote stability and the future development. From Beijing’s perspective, the US presence in Afghanistan long ago deviated from its original counterterrorism goal and turned into a geopolitical project aimed at preventing the growth of Chinese power.

Yet in the longer term, greater Chinese involvement in the Afghan conundrum would distract it from other critical geopolitical theaters where it competes with the United States. Thus, for China, the negative effects of the US withdrawal far outweigh the potential benefits it could bring to the Westphalian notion and to the general increase of Chinese power in West Asia.

What then could be a viable foreign policy option for Beijing to maintain a less harmful environment in Afghanistan? One idea put forward by analysts has been to argue that Beijing could consider turning its nascent and limited security presence in northern Afghanistan into a larger military operation; that is, a peacekeeping mission. It would depend on the level of non-state security threats, but the most likely security route Beijing would take would be to merge efforts with other regional states to contain and, if necessary, eliminate terrorist and extremist cells in Afghanistan. Russia, Pakistan and Iran would gladly work with China on this, as it would sideline the collective West and the United States in particular in the region.

In a way, this motivation could elicit a greater effort on the part of the four participating states, as all actors in the alleged quartet face similar pressures (to varying degrees) from the West. They seek to establish, if not an entirely alternative world order (as in the case of China), at least a world order that is substantially reshaped according to their national interests. The quartet might even prove to be more effective than the prolonged and unsuccessful US state-building process in Afghanistan. Chinese analysts have already nodded that cooperation among regional states would provide a more effective security umbrella.

The quartet could abandon efforts to ban the Taliban from ruling the country, but strive to contain it if necessary, to modify and influence the behavior of the Taliban so that it meets China’s security objectives, Russia, Pakistan and Iran.

Disinterest in countries’ internal systems of government is a hallmark of China’s worldview, where economic and security cooperation is the main driver rather than liberal proselytizing (or any other kind), as has been pursued. unsuccessfully by the United States. This could be a solid ground for cooperation with the government that will be in power in Afghanistan.

Going for a unilateral or even a quartet-led military solution to the Afghan problem would probably prove to be as ineffective for China and the other three parties as it is for America.

Another novelty that China could advocate is to allow the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to play a more active security role in Afghanistan. This would serve as a model for future similar activities of the SCO, which has not yet had the opportunity to prove itself.

A more nuanced strategy would be sought, one that would make the Taliban cooperate, but more in the direction of the economic and security interests of China and the other potential powers of the quartet. China is unlikely to simply leave Afghanistan on its own. Although Beijing has little investment in Afghanistan at the end of 2017 ($ 400 million), the country’s economic appeal is too great to ignore that its mineral wealth is valued at $ 1.3 trillion. .

After the departure of US forces from Afghanistan, China will face the problem of a possible decline in security in Central Asia and Xinjiang. But he will also see long-term benefits in a region free from US military presence and the potential to put in place an alternative mechanism to resolve the Afghanistan problem.

China has close and almost strategic ties with Russia, Pakistan and Iran, and could form a quartet to deal with the issue. He could seek more fundamental cooperation with the Taliban, but, as noted above, only within the framework of economic and security schemes benefiting the Quartet and China in particular. Pakistan would oppose the participation of India, another power with an interest in the region, so China and the quartet would ensure that Delhi is excluded.

Eventually, and much to the surprise of the West, the system could work. At the very least, it will denigrate the role the West has played in Afghanistan and add another bloc to the alternative worldview championed by illiberal states.

Emil Avdaliani teaches history and international relations at Tbilisi State University and Ilia State University. He has worked for various international consulting firms and currently publishes articles on military and political developments in the former Soviet space..