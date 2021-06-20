Joe Biden gets free spin for behavior that allegedly saw Donald Trump exposed





I can’t help but note for the twelfth time an entry in a game that we could call how different it would be if Trump had.

You don’t have to have special sympathy for the former President of the United States to see that there has been a remarkable change in tone in left-wing media coverage between his administration and the current one.

Last week, US and international media stressed the importance of the meeting in Geneva between Presidents Biden and Putin. In reality, these meetings never have much significance beyond what both parties want to signal to their respective national audiences. Before the meeting, Bidens’ choice was to make himself look rock hard in the face of killer Putin.

Standing in front of a crowd of US servicemen at RAF Mildenhall ahead of the summit, President Biden told an enthusiastic crowd that he was going to meet with Mr Putin to let him know what I want him to know. It was rather futile boast. But it was also impossible not to consider what the reports would have looked like if Mr Trump had said that.

Trump is pushing the world to the brink of war would have been one of the softer headlines. People everywhere are said to have warned of presidents’ naivety by increasing tensions like this. Had Trump cheered on the US military in the background, even worse charges would have been laid.

After the summit, CNN’s chief White House correspondent asked President Biden a softball question, asking why he would have been convinced that Putin was going to change his behavior. Biden quickly turned around and yelled at Kaitlan Collins, what the hell do you do all the time? and continued to correct it.

He later apologized for having cracked, but again it is impossible not to make the comparison. If it had been Trump, it would have been reported that he had turned on a CNN reporter because he wished he could have a medium as flexible as that of his new friend Vladimir Putin. He was reportedly castigated for humiliating a journalist. And he was allegedly accused of misogyny for attacking a female journalist in particular. The waves would have been thick.

And that’s the problem most of the left-wing media in the Americas have now. Anyone can see right through. It’s totally transparent. The public knows they have an agenda that they see exceptionally clearly. As a result, they look for alternative media that give them what they see as a fairer lens. So little by little, the country finds nothing on which it can agree.

It’s a cautionary tale of sorts. The damage that can be done to a democracy by people who have self-esteem to imagine that they are saving it.

