All over 18s will receive free vaccines starting tomorrow as the policy change takes effect

All adults will receive free anti-Covid vaccines from Monday as the central government revises its liberalized and accelerated vaccination policy.

In line with announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, the Center will now purchase 75% of vaccines and distribute them free to states.

No state government would spend anything on vaccines. So far, millions of people have received a free vaccine; now the 18 and over segment will be added to that, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Previous policy

The statement was a reversal of Union Health Ministry guidelines to states that went into effect before the start of the third phase of the vaccination campaign.

The ministry had adopted a new protocol, in which states were responsible for procuring and administering the vaccine to people between the ages of 18 and 45. The vaccines were to be purchased by state governments at predetermined prices from manufacturers.

The central government, however, would continue to purchase half of all vaccines made by healthcare and frontline workers, and those over 45.

Disagreement and controversy

This policy had fallen into the shadows after states complained that they could not get any doses from the manufacturers, who preferred to sell directly to the Center. It has also led private hospitals to obtain a larger stock than the states.

The controversy escalated further after the Supreme Court called the pricing policy arbitrary and irrational. “

The highest court declared that the policy introduced on May 1 is contrary to the constitutional balance of responsibilities between the Center and the States “by placing on the latter the entire burden of vaccinating 18-44 year olds.

The judiciary, headed by Judge Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, asked the Union government to explain how the 35,000 crore earmarked for the purchase of vaccines in the Union budget for 2021-2022 has been spent.

The court also decided to examine whether the vaccination policy violated the constitutional right to equality under Article 14.

The change of the Modi government

In view of this, Prime Minister Modi terminated the system and said: It has been decided that the 25% vaccination that was with the states will now be undertaken by the Indian government. It will take place in two weeks. “

Modi said many states “had called for a return to the system that was in place before May 1.

The system of 25% of vaccines purchased directly by private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only 150 service charges are levied by private hospitals on the decided price of vaccines, ”he said.

Explaining the change, he said, from January 16 to the end of April India’s immunization program was managed primarily by the Center. Free vaccination for all was progressing and people were disciplined in getting vaccinated when their turn came ”,

In the midst of all of this, demands for decentralization of immunization were raised, decisions about prioritizing certain age groups were raised. Many types of pressure were exerted and some media took it as a campaign. “, he added.

