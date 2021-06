ICYMI: US Open ambassador wanted Trump “to die in a grease fire”

Far left Don Cheadle is the USGA brand ambassador.

Poll after poll, golfers and golf enthusiasts are leaning heavily to the right, politically. Yet if you watched the US Open today on NBC, you might have noticed a USGA spot featuring far-left political activist Don Cheadle.

(Imagine the NBA working with Ted Nugent?)

Apparently, Cheadle has been named the US Open “Brand Ambassador”. In the press release, the USGA described Cheadle as “the Academy Award nominated actor and global goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program.”

USGA CEO Mike Davis said, “We are delighted to work with someone as passionate about the health of the environment and the state of golf as Don Cheadle. His importance and support for these important causes makes him an ideal candidate for a collaboration with the USGA and to serve as a voice for fans of the US Open.

The USGA and Davis did not mention Cheadle’s far-left Marxist policies and his history of personal attacks on Tories, especially President Donald Trump and his 75 million (verifiable) voters.

For example, in August 2016, Cheadle launched a one-day tirade on Twitter against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Tories (eg “your ilk” in general).

It has been described this way in Breitbart:

Actor Don Cheadle landed on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday in a day-long tirade on Twitter, calling him a POS and suggesting people of his ilk are responsible for conditions in plagued cities. violence like Chicago.

You really are a point of sale, Cheadle tweeted in the first of more than two dozen messages the actor made.

Sorry. I misspelled die in a grease fire, ”he continued shortly after.

In another case, the actor admitted that he wanted to “make Trump disappear” (a reference to a mass murder that occurs in the Marvel movie that Cheadle starred in).

Cheadle has also called for a boycott of Georgia for its pro-life abortion laws, and regularly tweets against the Second Amendment.

He even attacked Trump’s then 11-year-old son Barron in a deleted tweet relating to climate change.

Try to imagine for a second the USGA hiring an ambassador who once called on President Barrack Obama to die in a grease fire. Not only would that never happen, but it wouldn’t even be possible because that person would have already been excluded from society a long time ago.

We reached out to the USGA and asked if they were okay with Cheadle’s vile hateful feelings.

