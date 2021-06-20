Development funds granted to Sindh end up in Dubai, Canada or Europe, Fawad tackles PPP – Pakistan





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday searched PPP, the ruling party in Sindh, claiming that funds paid to the provincial government by the Center had ended up in Dubai, Canada or in Europe.

He was referring to money laundering cases filed against PPP leaders, including the party’s co-chair, Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister, Faryal Talpur.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the federal minister held the leaders of Sindh responsible for what he called the disrepair of the province, claiming that they were, in fact, enemies of Sindh and that their days were numbered.

“There is no democracy here [in Sindh]. Here there is a dictatorship under the guise of democracy and that is why people here have been deprived of their rights, ”he said, wondering where the funds given for the recovery of the province were spent because no improvement was visible.

He added that while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was often asked about the dire state of infrastructure and lack of development in Sindh on the grounds that residents of Karachi had voted for him in the last election, c It was the PPP- led provincial government that was in fact responsible for the development of Sindh.

“Under the 18th Amendment, it is the responsibility of the provincial government, and our responsibility ends after the funds are released,” Chaudhry said, noting that 700-750 billion rupees, excluding grants, had been allocated to Sindh in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

However, he said, the need arose to monitor the spending of funds allocated to the Sindh government and the federal government planned to do so through a third party.

“In the first phase, the funds intended for the projects under the PSDP (Public Sector Development Program) will be monitored and it will be a big step towards helping the people of Sindh,” the minister said.

Electoral reforms

Earlier in the press briefing, Chaudhry, while commenting on proposed electoral reforms which have been a point of contention between the government and the opposition in recent times, explained that the intention of the former was to design a mechanism approved by all parties and no doubts were raised about Election results.

“We have proposed 49 amendments in parliament to this end, but now, instead of discussing and making suggestions in parliament, the opposition has announced that it will convene an APC (all-party conference),” he said. -he declares. “It will weaken parliament and it will weaken democracy.”

The Minister went on to say that on the one hand, the PPP presented itself as the champion of democracy and on the other hand, it was often the first to oppose democratic ideas.

He further accused party leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Faryal Talpur, of stealing water and diverting water to their own lands.

“This is why Sindh opposed the Irsa (Indus River System Authority) proposal to monitor the inflow and outflow of water in the province.”

Chaudhry said the PPP, along with the PML-N, no longer acts as a national party, but as a regional party.

“But their [the PPP’s] the days are numbered (…) and the PTI will win the next elections in Sindh “, he declared, assuring that Prime Minister Imran Khan would himself lead the electoral campaign in Sindh in 2023.

Referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the opposition as a whole, he said the opposition is currently weak and made up of a mix of different ideologies, with the sole objective of defeating Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“But they can’t beat Imran Khan like that. They will have to review their performances of the past few years.”

He then praised the Prime Minister for his clear policies and improving the economy.

In response to a question concerning him urging the Supreme Court to apply Article 140-A of the Constitution in Sindh, he said that it was necessary for the formation of the provincial financial commission, and in turn, for the devolution of power to the district level and the people of the province.

To another question about the questioned figure of around four percent growth rate, Chaudhry argued that the growth was fueled by a large amount of remittances sent from overseas Pakistanis, crops exceptional, the revival of the large-scale manufacturing sector and other similar factors.

