Positive Covid-19 cases soar, President Jokowi recalls prokes, vaccinations





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi reminded again, the peak of Covid-19 cases cannot be controlled. The president called on the Indonesian people to continue their efforts to contain the spread of the corona virus in the country. One of them is vaccination. “These vaccines should bolster government efforts to speed up the national immunization program so that community immunity can be achieved immediately,” Jokowi wrote quoted on his personal Instagram account @jokowi, Sunday (20/6). In addition to making efforts through vaccination, Jokowi also encourages adherence to health protocols for all of its inhabitants. Even if you have been vaccinated, health protocols are still important. This call is important given that positive Covid-19 cases over the past few days have shown a high spike. According to data from the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes), the addition of Covid-19 positives on Sunday (20/6) was 13,737 cases. With this increase, the accumulated cases became 1,989,909 cases. “People must continue to strictly and disciplinely adhere to health protocols. Continue to avoid crowds, keep your distance and continue to wear masks,” Jokowi hoped. Finally, Jokowi called on everyone to keep praying to Almighty God. The Head of State believes that all power and all effort is the will of God. “I hope that we are still under the protection of Almighty God and that we can control this pandemic,” Jokowi concluded. Note, this afternoon, a Garuda Indonesia plane arrived at Soekarno-Hatta airport with a load of 10 million doses of the raw material for Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine. Along with these additional 10 million doses of vaccine, Indonesia received 104,728,400 vaccine doses from Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. According to data from the Ministry of Health on Sunday (6/20), 23,043,372 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 170,030 people. While the recipients of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine increased from 26,800 people to 12,239,706 people. Thus, only 30.33 percent of Indonesian citizens have received full vaccinations. This percentage is obtained from the target set by the government, which is 40,349,049 people to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Reporter: Muhammad Radityo

Source: Liputan6.com [noe]







