County clerks threatened with death amid pressure for ‘mock’ election audits, says Colorado SOS





Some Colorado county clerks have received death threats as supporters of former President Donald Trump called for election audits, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

President Joe Biden easily won Colorado over former President Donald Trump by a double-digit margin of over 13 points. But Trump supporters in the Western state appear to have been misled by the former president’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” by Democrats, which has led some to require audits and recounts.

“Some employees are receiving death threats,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, told The Colorado Sun newspaper in an article published Friday. “Some counties are called upon to perform these fictitious third-party and insecure audits.”

Griswold this week passed an emergency rule limiting access to voting equipment in Colorado to officials who have passed background checks. In addition to passing a background check, the new rule only allows employees of a county election office, the secretary of state’s office or a voting system provider to access equipment, as well as judges. electoral nominated.

The rule came as conservative groups push for audits in the state and across the country.

Some Colorado County clerks are receiving death threats as supporters of former President Donald Trump demand audits in the western state. In this photo, a voter says a quick prayer before handing out her ballot at Edgewater Town Hall on November 3, 2020 in Edgewater, Colorado. Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

“We know that here in Colorado and across the country, groups are contacting local electoral jurisdictions, bypassing the state level, trying to solicit audits,” Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. “There is a lot of misinformation out there. Unfortunately, a lot of people believe it and they act on it.”

Trump and key supporters such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Sidney Powell continue to promote baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. These often bizarre allegations have been carefully argued and discredited. Dozens of election challenge lawsuits filed by the former president and his supporters have failed in state and federal courts, with judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans dismissing the claims.

Manual audits and recounts in major battlefield states, including places where Republicans who voted for Trump oversaw the election, reaffirmed Biden’s victory in November. Former United States Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most effective cabinet officials, said in December that there was “no evidence” of fraud widespread that would change the outcome of the elections.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the 2020 election as “the safest in American history.”

Griswold pointed out in an interview with MSNBC that Colorado has already performed an audit, saying the Western state’s elections are exceptionally safe.

“Here in Colorado, we are considered the safest state to vote, in large part because we already do a risk mitigation audit. This is the first type of election audit. It has already been conducted. in the 2020 elections. What does this audit show us for sure that the election results are correct, “she explained.

Trump’s lies about the 2020 election resonated with a majority of Republican voters. A poll by Reuters and Ipsos in May found that only 25% of GOP voters view the 2020 election as “legitimate and accurate.” Meanwhile, 56% of Republican voters said Biden’s victory was the result of “illegal voting or election rigging.”

Newsweek has contacted Griswold’s office for further comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos