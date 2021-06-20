LJP faction led by Chirag Paswan calls on Prime Minister Modi to hand over Ram Vilas Paswan to Bharat Ratna





A faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan held a meeting of the party’s national executive at his residence in Delhi on Sunday and passed a resolution condemning the “illegal” actions taken by the current leader of the Pashupati party. Kumar Paras. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chirag Paswan said: “Most of the members were present at the national executive meeting. Members condemned and opposed the use of the party’s symbol and name by expelled members. “ In addition, Chirag Paswan also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer on his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, Bharat Ratna for his contribution to nation building. “He was also asked to confer Bharat Ratna on Ram Vilas Paswan and to install a large statue of him in Bihar.” Chirag Paswan also said he would organize a roadshow in Hajipur in Bihar next month to mark the birthday of his father, Ram Vilas Paswans. “My father’s birthday falls on July 5th. My father and uncle are no longer with me. So we decided to release an ‘Aashirvaad Yatra’ from July 5th from Hajipur. Yatra will pass through all districts of Bihar, we need more love and blessings from the people, “he said. This rally is said to be a show of popular support for Chirag as the political heir of Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan tried to work his muscles after the other five party MPs joined Paras to deprive him of key positions. An LJP leader said Chirag Paswan, the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, could use the proceedings of the Sunday meeting to substantiate his case before the electoral commission. Meanwhile, Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday dissolved all party organs and state units and announced a new national executive. However, Chirag Paswan claimed that more than 90 percent of the members of the national executive were with him. The battle for party ownership is expected to be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the two groups fight for the legacy of Bihar popular Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last year. While Chirag Paswan is his son, Paras is his younger brother. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

