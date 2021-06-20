The reason most Republicans now support same-sex marriage is… Donald Trump?





A recent Gallup poll found that for the first time, a majority of Republicans (55%) said they supported same-sex marriage. Four years ago, only 40% supported it. So what has changed during this time?

“Clearly, change is happening quickly in society,” said Charles Moran, chief executive of Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBTQ GOP organization with 51 chapters in 33 states. “But I give the leader of the Republican Party a lot of credit at this time.”

Wait a minute. Was Donald Trump good for the LGBTQ community?

“Donald Trump defied conventional wisdom and was one of the most unorthodox candidates our country has ever seen,” said Moran, a part-time Los Angeles resident and member of the California Republican Party executive committee , on my podcast “C’est tout politique”. . “One of the best things about him is that he really helped the Republican Party get past the deadlock around LGBT equality issues.”

Moran conceded that the party still has a few issues: The Texas Republican Party, for example, still won’t let Log Cabin have a booth at its state party convention.

It’s not as if an LGBTQ mecca like California always welcomes the organization with open arms. The state’s Republican Party only officially recognized Log Cabin – which was founded here 44 years ago – until 2015. It was started by gay conservatives who opposed the Briggs Initiative, the measure of unsuccessful vote of 1978 which attempted to ban gay teachers in schools. .

The GOP still has big problems when it comes to anything LGBTQ. Despite the organization’s recognition, the California Republican Party still opposes same-sex marriage. Its platform says, “We support the two-parent family as the best environment for raising children, and therefore believe it is important to define marriage as a union between a man and a woman.”

The GOP’s national platform also sees marriage as heterosexual territory. Well, that was the case in 2016. The party did not adopt a platform last year, instead renewing the one it had adopted four years earlier. Trump – who wanted to reduce the platform to a short list that people could carry in their pockets – instead released a list of 50 “core priorities” for his second term, none of which mentioned LGBTQ issues.

Moran, who was a delegate to the 2020 convention, said the lack of a platform was a “missed opportunity.”

“We really had the opportunity to radically change the party platform, to make it modern, in a way that has never been done before,” Moran said. “And the only person who could have done it was Donald Trump. “

To some LGBTQ conservatives, Trump started his presidency with a promise that he would not stir up fears about the community for political reasons, unlike GOP candidates before him. President George W. Bush used the state’s anti-gay marriage voting measures to rally religious conservatives to help him get re-elected in 2004.

Politics with Joe Garofoli

When Trump accepted the nomination at the party’s convention in Cleveland, he said, “As President, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hate foreign ideology, ”Trump said. “Believe me.” (Some saw this as Trump’s attempt to gain support from the LGBTQ community for his efforts to ban Muslims from coming to the United States)

It was a big deal then that Trump, unlike most Republicans, expressed the “Q” (which variously means “queer” or “questioning”) in “LGBTQ”.

But less than a year later, the president has turned out to be less than a protector.

He ordered – via tweet, without consulting top advisers – that “the United States government will neither accept nor allow transgender people to serve in any capacity in the United States military.” Trump said the military “cannot be weighed down by the enormous medical costs and disruption transgender people in the military would cause.”

The “huge medical costs” have been overestimated. A 2016 study by the non-partisan organization Rand Corp. revealed that expanding ‘gender transition health care’ would increase military costs between ‘$ 2.4 million to $ 8.4 million per year, representing an increase of 0.04% to 0 , 13% of annual health care costs ”.

Many saw the move as a transparent call to the GOP base at a time when many still distrusted Trump’s conservative beliefs and showed signs of turning against him due to his criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. .

But Moran argued that it was not a “ban,” as is often described. “No one has been kicked out.

Bree Fram, the president of Sparta, a transgender military service advocacy, support and education organization, said there was a reason transgender service members had not been kicked out: It would have taken a lot of time ”, and the policy that could have resulted in the unloading was only in place for 21 months.

Getting Republicans to a place of acceptance on transgender issues similar to their position on same-sex marriage will be a challenge. The GOP has supported over 100 anti-transgender laws in 33 states.

Log Cabin does not support the federal equality law, which was passed by the House in February. This would expand legal protections to include sexual orientation and gender identification, as 31 states still do not have laws to protect gays and lesbians from discrimination in the workplace. But Moran dismissed it as “a solution in search of a problem.”

“Conservatives can agree that you shouldn’t be fired for being trans, you shouldn’t lose your access to public housing because you’re transgender, you shouldn’t be fired from your job,” he said. But federal legislation goes too far.

Being a gay Republican often means having to answer questions that gay Democrats don’t. Moran came out when he was 19. Now he’s 40.

The “easy answer” he gives when people ask him why he’s a Republican is, “I truly believe in individual responsibility, individual freedoms, small governments, and strong national defense. I am very proudly gay. I have lived my truth.

“I was physically attracted to men, I was emotionally drawn to men, I was gay,” Moran said. “But it really didn’t change anything when it came to my conservative principles. There is nothing in my sexual orientation that has anything to do with these issues.

Moran said he told the Tories, “If you believe in the ability to control your money, raise your kids the way you want and be able to stand up for yourself the way you want, that also includes allowing yourself to having your family be the path that best suits your life.

“And whether it’s two men or two women, at the end of the day if you really believe in what you are making these personal choices about how best to live your life and keeping the government out of the way, you are going to be supporting them. equality issues for the LGBTQ community, ”he said.

The new Gallup poll shows that winning Republican support can happen. It just takes a lot longer. And even more so that the party catches up with its members.

Joe Garofoli is the senior political editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @joegarofoli

