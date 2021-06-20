Rs40.5b allocated to GB projects: Umar





GILGIT:

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday that the federal government had earmarked Rs 40.5 billion for development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan under the Public Sector Development Program (2021-22).

“The total value of Britain’s development package is Rs.55 billion,” he said at a press conference here with Britain’s Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, and provincial ministers.

He also promised to increase the federal allocation for the GB development package to Rs50 billion during the 2022-24 fiscal year. The minister said the Gilgit-Shandoor highway would be completed at a cost of Rs 50 billion and would be included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Britain is an important region and the government can earn huge revenues by focusing properly on it,” Umar said. The Minister of Planning stressed that the vaccination process in the mountainous region was a priority by establishing six vaccination centers so that the tourism sector could not be affected.

He called on the population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible. The federal government was providing 30 mobile units to GB that would be used for vaccines in remote areas, he added.

As part of the mega-development, he added that funds for ongoing development projects in Britain have also been set aside to ensure their completion on time.

He explained that the development package included in the PSDP provided for hydel electricity production and transmission projects, connectivity projects for tourism, a skills and scholarship program for young people, modernization of the health system. and water supply and sanitation projects.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to the people of GB is that if GB develops in the truest sense, then all of Pakistan will be prosperous,” he said.

As part of the integrated development plan for GB, he said that 19 megaprojects had been included in the federal PSDP – of which 11 have been approved so far by ECNEC and CDWP for which funds valued at 56 billion rupees have been allocated this year. The rest of the projects will also be approved soon.

With the completion of such projects, GB would develop in a real sense and prosperity would come here, he said, adding: “Besides the federal PSDP, the federal government would also take steps to get GB out of its backlog. “

For the improvement of internet service in the region, the minister said the spectrum auction will take place within the next 2-3 months. Incubation centers have been set up at a cost of 500 million rupees to improve the business skills of young people, he added.

Responding to a question about making Britain an interim constitutional province, Umar said all national leaders agreed that the mountainous region should have constitutional rights. “There is no backdoor diplomacy from India in this matter. Soon Britain will be included in the mainstream constitutional, ”he added.

GB CM Khalid Khursheed said that the tenders for the approved GB projects would be published soon and that work on the projects would be started afterwards.

(WITH APP ENTRY)

