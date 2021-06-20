Mehbooba Mufti may not meet PM Modi and may push Farooq Abdullah to attend





Image Source: PTI Mehbooba Mufti may not meet Prime Minister Modi Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ meeting with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, sources said PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti was considering skipping the talks. Mehbooba Mufti had previously confirmed receiving a call from the Center to attend the Delhi meeting on June 24. Fourteen leaders of 8 political parties were invited to the meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future course for the territory of the Union. PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said today: “All members have decided that the final decision on this matter will be taken by Mehbooba Mufti, all members have authorized it.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of the Centre’s initiatives to strengthen political processes, including the holding of assembly elections, on the Union territory. The meeting – the first such exercise since the Center announced the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union territories in August 2019 – is expected to bring together the Minister of the Interior of Union, Amit Shah, and other central leaders. The central leadership has started the process of inviting National Conference leader (NC) Farooq Abdullah, PDP chairman Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) and Chairman of the People’s Conference Sajjad Lone for the discussion, officials said. Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said he had received a call from the Center for a meeting on June 24. “I haven’t made a decision yet. I will talk to my party members and take a final call,” she said. Abdullah and Mehbooba had served as chief minister of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. PDP meeting held to discuss Center invitation to talks Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the PDP, the party’s highest decision-making body, was held in Srinagar to discuss the Center’s invitation to regional political parties in Jammu-et – Cashmere for interviews. The meeting began at 11 am at the “Fairview” residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Gupkar. The PAC, led by Mehbooba, included party leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Mohammad Sartaj Madni, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Mehboob Beg, Naeem Akhtar, Surinder Choudhary, Yashpal Sharma, Master Tassaduq Hussain, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Nizam-ud-Din Aasiya Naqash, Firdous Ahmad Tak, Mohammad Khursheed Alam and Muhammad Yusuf Bhat. Madni was released from six-month pre-trial detention on Saturday, hours after Mehbooba received the invitation, by phone, for the meeting. While Veeri and PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari were physically present at the meeting in Gupkar, other leaders virtually joined the deliberations, a party leader said. He said the PAC meeting will take a final call on the party’s participation in the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24. Latest news from India







