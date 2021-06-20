China tops list of countries for most millionaires moving overseas





A recent research report published by AfrAsia Bank listed the top 10 countries in the world that recorded the most high net worth (HNWI) outflows in 2019. China at the top of the list with the highest number of millionaires leaving for other countries that year, followed by India. the study only covered HNWIs with a net worth of $ 1-9.9 million who have moved to a new country for at least six months. the report also listed the top countries that have attracted millionaires. China saw 16,000 millionaires leave in 2019, far more than second-place India, which has seen 7,000 of its rich leave the country. Russia placed third with 5,000 millionaires left, followed by Hong Kong in fourth place, with 4,200 leaving the politically troubled city. Turkey, UK, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia are among the top ten countries to lose more millionaires. The top reasons millionaires move to other countries, according to the report, ranged from taxation, financial concerns, job opportunities to the environment, better education, better health care, and flight from oppressive regimes. . When it comes to host countries, Australia tops the list, attracting 12,000 HNWI in 2019. The United States took second place with 10,800 HNWI, while Switzerland was third with 4,000 Portugal and Greece were also among the top 10 countries attracting HNWIs, as they have investor immigration programs for EU residency and citizenship. The report also found that 30% of HNWIs had emigrated on investor visas, while others used the traditional means of work visa, family visa and obtaining a second passport by descent. International media reported that many rich Chinese are escape The polluted cities and the strict government of China, while seeking to protect their wealth. A number of Chinese billionaires also left the country in 2020. SCMP reported that in 2014, a Barclays Wealth Report found that about half of China’s wealthy intended to move to another country within five years. Chinese billionaire and art collector Liu Yiqian (right) speaks at an opening ceremony in Shanghai, China for the exhibition of a $ 36 million Ming Dynasty teacup that he bought and paid for with his American Express card on December 18, 2014 (Chinatopix via AP) Among the wealthy Chinese are Chinese officials, known for years to send family members and move their wealth to Western countries. As there are many of them, the media have even given the phenomenon the name of naked officials. The brokers, both Chinese and Western, who help officials move their money they’ve accumulated in China through official positions to offshore banks and invest in international businesses and properties are known as white gloves. A lotChinese businessmen enriched themselves through close ties with regime officials and the Communist Party, which benefited from favorable policies and treatment. In 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping launched “Operation Fox Hunt“, sending Chinese secret agents to foreign countries, including those that do not have extradition treaties with China, to locate and transfer corrupt officials to China. It has been exposed in the media in recent years that Operation Fox Hunt was also used by the regime to target overseas Chinese dissidents and their family members. Read more Sam Cooper: Inside the Chinese Communist Party’s Hidden Ties to Canada’s Criminal World US officials said of the Chinese operation: Any law enforcement activity by Chinese law enforcement in the United States of America must be carried out with the knowledge and consent of the state government. United and its law enforcement entities. In 2020, theFBI indicted eight Chinese agents engaged in Operation Fox Hunt to blackmail Chinese dissidents.

