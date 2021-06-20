Turkey has huge investments and income potential in tourism – Middle East Monitor





Turkey has enormous potential for investment and income in the tourism sector, the country’s president said on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency. Speaking at the opening of the NG Phaselis Bay hotel in the Kemer district of the Mediterranean resort town of Antalya in Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country’s fight against COVID-19 as well as vaccination speed would accelerate even more in the coming weeks. “Our country has gradually started to get out of the travel restriction lists. We welcome the decision taken by Russia, after France, in this direction,” he said. “We will be able to ensure that our tourism professionals seize this opportunity at least in the second half of the 2021 season.” Erdogan said Turkey’s mass vaccination campaign is now entering a new period and that he hopes the country will achieve higher figures in the tourism sector this year. “I recommend our investors to prepare in advance for this new period… tourists who take vacations to Turkey cannot easily give up,” he said. “Turkey and those who prefer our country win and hopefully with this win-win policy we will constantly increase our position in tourism.” READ: Russia extends temporary flight restrictions to Turkey Erdogan said they will continue to work to make Turkey an international brand in the tourism sector, as they have done in other sectors such as health, defense, construction and textiles. During the ceremony, Erdogan was accompanied by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank as well as First Lady Emine Erdogan. In addition, he attended the AK Party Congress of Turkey in Antalya. “We closed last year with 16 million tourists, I hope we will reach even more this year. Of course, our main goal is to recover the number of 52 million tourists in 2019 as soon as possible and then to reach 70 million, ”he said. . Mentioning that people around the world are watching Antalya in awe, he said the city will realize its full potential. Erdogan visited the resort on Friday to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, a high-level gathering of political leaders, diplomats, opinion-makers and academics. READ: Turkey closes the country to locals and opens to tourists







