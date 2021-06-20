Pakistan is part of the solution for Afghanistan, not the problem (UN Special Envoy)





UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson said Pakistan is not part of the problem, but rather part of the solution for a peaceful and settled Afghanistan.

Speaking on Geo News’ “Jirga” program on Saturday night, the envoy went on to say that Afghanistan too, in the long run, is the solution for Pakistan because of the wider connectivity it can. supply to Central Asia.

Nicholson said Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long history and have a long border, but unfortunately there is “a high level of mistrust” between the leaders of the two countries.

“What happens in Afghanistan will have an impact on what happens in Pakistan. An insecure, violent and unstable Afghanistan will have repercussions on Pakistan,” he said.

He said he had heard “very encouraging signals”, however, not only recently, but also recently, regarding the establishment of relations between the two nations.

“We have seen attempts. We have seen a visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul, contacts at the highest level with the chief of staff of the army, General Bajwa, as well as others, go to Kabul to discuss and try to find agreements, ”he said. .

Nicholson noted that sometimes as a result of such attempts there is “an unfortunate follow-up, overflow and comments going on.”

He said we could focus on those comments but that would block the process.

“We can [instead] to focus in a strategic and statesmanlike manner on what needs to be done and what the situation calls for. “

The special envoy said if Pakistan and Afghanistan can do it, “then there is hope.”

“And then certainly Pakistan is part of the solution, not the problem.”

“I also think Afghanistan is part of the solution for Pakistan,” Nicholson said, citing connectivity, trade and energy from Central Asia.

“You remember the old Nokia slogan ‘connect people’. We could actually say ‘Afghanistan: connect people’, because that’s how it should be, because that’s where it is. “, said the emissary.

He added: “But it does happen, as long as the civil war continues, it will not happen.”

He said the day the civil war ends, “it will happen and then you will see all or some of these connectivity networks, digital connectivity, transit trade.”

“The link between South Asia and Central Asia and Afghanistan will really play the role it can.

“It will help the economies of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia.

“The perception of Afghanistan will be very, very different from what it is today,” Nicholson said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos