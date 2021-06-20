Trump shattered dreams of reform in Iran. The country’s tough new president is living proof





“What Trump is about to do is extend the life of the regime for another 30 years,” an elderly Iranian-American told CNN in the hours leading up to the speech. The Islamic Republic, established following the overthrow of the autocratic and staunchly pro-Western Shah, was only months away from its 40th anniversary. The nuclear deal, on the other hand, appeared to serve as an opening salute for reform in the country.

In June 2017, Iranians turned out en masse to re-elect President Hassan Rouhani in what was considered a referendum on his landmark deal. The urgency of preserving the island country’s most significant opening to the West was palpable.

But along with Trump came. And the Iranians, who have arguably witnessed more dramatic political twists and turns over the past seven decades than any other people, knew the US president’s plans would backfire.

The so-called “maximum pressure” campaign would fail to achieve its stated goal of toppling the Iranian clerical establishment. It would support him. The skepticism of the West which forms the ideological core of the regime would be underlined, underlined and scribbled in frenzied circles.

Iran had held its end of the bargain, by the State Department’s own admission, but the United States withdrew nonetheless. The sanctions that followed led to endemic food and medicine shortages and plunged the country into financial turmoil. The European parties to the deal have proved powerless to save it.

“We told you,” the conservatives have repeated to the Iranians a thousand times.

Much has happened since then. In 2020, Trump ordered the murder of Iran’s most revered general, Qasem Soleimani, further infuriating conservatives. His funeral was one of the most important in the history of the region. Trump was dismissed from his post the same year. His successor, Joe Biden, immediately decided to reinstate the deal. Reform Iranians may have thought they could go back to May 2018. But the response from the religious establishment has been an emphatic “no”. Nowhere has this been expressed louder than in this week’s elections, which were designed to deliver victory to ultra-conservative justice chief Ebrahim Raisi, the most intransigent president Iran has seen in decades. decades. The process and outcome of the election was exceptional in their audacity, even by Islamic Republic standards. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei doubled down. Iran’s political future would become even more micromanaged by ultra-conservative clergy.

But this election could have repercussions beyond the four or eight years that Raisi will be president. Raisi, a close associate of sick Khamenei, 81, is suddenly labeled an ayatollah, an honorary title to indicate high rank among Shia Muslims. Khamenei currently holds this title. Just like his predecessor and founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini. Images of Raisi alongside Khamenei flooded the Tehran cityscape as the elections approached. Khamenei, the people remembered quietly, was also president before he rose to the top leadership.

The clerical elite, it seemed, were deploying the Raisi rite of passage to succeed Khamenei and hold the highest office in the country.

This has grated many Iranians. Khamenei, it seemed, had chosen to cement his legacy rather than public calls for constitutional reform. The conservative Guardian Council, which controls presidential candidates, has banned Raisi’s serious rivals from running for president. As a result, the turnout in the presidential election was below 50% for the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic.

To add insult to injury to the reformist camp, Raisi personifies the darker aspects of the regime under which the Iranians have angered. For two years, he led Iran’s draconian judicial branch, which has one of the worst death penalty rates in the world and imposes long prison terms for some of the more subtle forms of dissent, such as protests against the mandatory scarf. In 1988, he was reportedly part of a death commission that executed and forcibly disappeared thousands of political prisoners in secret. For the rest of his career, he was a leading prosecutor who has been linked with multiple crackdowns on dissent.

Most Iranian voters did not vote for Raisi. But the clerical class chose to fight public discontent rather than face Western inconstancy. The cost of the unpredictability of the United States was enormous. Iranians creaking under pressure from a struggling economy have repeatedly protested in large numbers. The stakes were too high and the Conservative clergy want to cut their losses.

Moderate politicians, who under outgoing President Hassan Rouhani enjoyed a popular mandate, have been heavily undermined. Sanctions set the government up for failure, making Iranian negotiators and diplomats like Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appear weak. Meanwhile, hardliners have successfully presented themselves as survivors. They prevailed over the US maximum pressure campaign which has been repeatedly touted by its own architects, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as the most aggressive sanctions regime Iran has ever faced. .

The message of the Iranian elections will resonate throughout the region: in these most uncertain times, only autocrats can ensure stability. Some of authoritarianism’s biggest supporters – Russian Vladimir Putin and Syrian Bashar al-Assad – were quick to congratulate Raisi on his victory.

Supporters of Middle Eastern regimes will argue that the growing gap between the region’s rulers and its inhabitants is less of a danger to states than the risk posed by clumsy Western interventionism.

Trump’s maximum pressure campaign is not historically unique in this regard. In 1953, the CIA orchestration of a coup that toppled democratically elected and secular Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in many ways laid the groundwork for a longer model.

Today, once again, democracy in the politically tumultuous Middle East is proving more elusive than ever, even as discontent grows. The region has been repeatedly shaken by pro-reform or democracy protests. But these are disorganized masses facing a much more organized and politically hardened elite. So, it may be true, as our Iranian friend said, that real change will take another 30 years to happen.

