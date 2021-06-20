New York voters set to decide on Vance replacement amid Trump probe





An overcrowded group of candidates are preparing to replace Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and take over what is arguably the most ambitious case to ever come out of a local attorney’s office: the criminal investigation of the Former President Trump Donald Trump Business Leader Who Pushed “Italygate Theory Falsely Claimed the VA Mansion as His Home: Report Centrists Gain Foothold in Infrastructure Talks; cyberattacks at the center of the Biden-Putin VA meeting moving to cover gender-affirming surgery through the MORE health care department and its companies.

The Democratic primary election that will likely decide who will replace Vance is set for Tuesday amid a grand jury investigation that would close on one of the top officials of the Trump Organization.

Vance announced earlier this year that he has no plans to run for re-election after more than 10 years in office.

The race is packed, with eight contestants hoping to become the third person to hold the job in the past 46 years.

Vances’ probe into Trump loomed over the campaign, following a lengthy legal battle between the two over the prosecutor’s subpoena for the former president’s tax returns and other financial documents .

The case has reached the Supreme Court twice, and last year a 7-2 majority of justices ruled that Trump had no special immunity as sitting chairman of the Vances inquiry.

The New York Times says Vances’ office is now in the final stages of its criminal investigation into Allen Weisselberg Allen Howard Weisselberg Trump exec at New York tax investigation center could face charges this summer: Comptroller report Trump organization testified before special advocate: Importance of Trump report Grand jury investigation cannot be overstated MORE, the chief financial officer of Trump Organizations, who could face indictment this summer. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking Weisselberg’s cooperation in their investigation of the former president, the Times reported.

Any potential criminal charges against a former president would be unprecedented in U.S. history and arguably the most high-profile case the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has ever dealt with.

Rebecca Roiphe, a former Manhattan District Attorneys Office and New York Law School professor, said the winning nominee will have to withstand the political controversy that will certainly accompany any potential cases arising from the investigation.

Whoever inherits this case, if there is a case against Weisselberg, or Trump, or anyone close to Trump, they will seek to delegitimize the process, Roiphe said. And he will do it by pretending that this person is politically motivated. So not only do they need to have the skills and experience, but they also need to have the character and courage to stand up to this pressure and with credibility.

So, you know, I think voters should be wondering and I think they are wondering which of these candidates will be able to project professionalism as well? Because that is the key to being able to carry out this investigation in a credible way, she added.

But like any other district attorney election, the race to replace Vance has been largely dominated by local issues and, as has been the case in other major cities in recent years, has focused on whether to reform an office that critics deem too punitive. to low income communities and people of color.

The problem sometimes surfaced, but Janos Marton, a criminal justice reform activist who dropped out of the race in December, said the candidates were careful how they approached it.

There is a certain propriety in saying how you are going to investigate Donald Trump before you are elected and have access to information, said Marton, national director of advocacy group Dream Corps Justice. It is clearly something that Trump himself would use as a weapon. So I think there has been more rhetoric about who is best suited to conduct this investigation or best equipped to take on a powerful person like Donald Trump rather than getting into the guts of the Trump case.

The crowded field includes several candidates who hope to join the growing ranks of progressive prosecutors elected to power in recent years, many of whom have run on platforms that have included not laying charges for low-level offenses, reforming justice systems. bail and lower sentencing recommendations.

The two main contenders for the race appear to be Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor who also served as Justice Department attorney for former Attorney General Eric HolderEric Himpton HolderObama plans first fundraiser after 2020 The Democratic Group launches seven-figure advertising campaign on Bill Biden voting rights: “Simply Wrong” for Trump DOJ to research the phone records of PLUS reporters, and Alvin Bragg, co-director of the Racial Justice Project at New York Law School, who has also served as federal attorney and deputy in the New York attorney general’s office.

Farhadian Weinstein has dominated the fundraising campaign, raising $ 13 million in contributions, including an infusion of $ 8 million of his own money in recent weeks. She has drawn criticism for accepting money from Wall Street donors who may be subject to scrutiny by the bureau.

She is also one of the more moderate candidates in the field, for the most part avoiding the reform policies pushed by many of her competitors.

Bragg is one of the more progressive candidates. Although he worked as a prosecutor for much of his career, he campaigned for reforms to balance the protection of civil rights with the preservation of the power of district prosecutors’ offices.

The estate also includes Tahanie Aboushi, a civil rights lawyer who runs one of the race’s most progressive campaigns. Approved by Senator Bernie SandersBernie SandersCentrists Gain Foothold in Infrastructure Talks; cyberattacks at the center of Biden-Putin meeting Democrats facing tough re-elections back bipartisan infrastructure deal The Hill’s Morning Report – ObamaCare here to stay PLUS (I-Vt.), Aboushie called for cutting the budget of the NYPD and has pledged to dismantle many prosecution offices for certain crimes.

Many candidates have been pushing for a change in leadership after the Vance era, with current criticism from prosecutors saying he has been too harsh on low-level offenders and too lenient on the rich and powerful who dominate the city. And some see the Trump investigation as a first test of how the next district attorney might approach the job.

Before he began investigating Trump, Vance faced mounting criticism after his office declined charges against Harvey Weinstein, Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump Ukraine sanctions two businessmen linked to Giuliani Michael Cohen predicts Trump will backfire against his family after the revelation of the criminal investigation that Eric Trump buys House of .2M near his father’s golf club in Florida MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner lands a book deal, slated for release in 2022 The Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds what’s next? Eric Trump buys .2M house near his father’s golf club in Florida PLUS. Vances’ office then successfully sued Weinstein for sexual assault and rape and the Hollywood mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Claire Stottlemyer, a Manhattan defense attorney who helped assess the candidates’ criminal justice proposals for the Five Boro Defenders group, said the office was too hesitant to pursue cases against the most powerful people in the city ​​while putting its resources to work against the most vulnerable.

We want the lawsuits to be distributed more evenly, of course we see the majority of cases being brought against low-income communities, against black and brown people, Stottlemyer said. And the results are so different when brought against people outside these communities. They are treated differently at each stage.

They are never careful when pursuing our clients, she added. Its always stop and go on and think about it later.

