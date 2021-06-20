Politics
Brexit warning: Boris Johnson “now recognizes the disaster he caused” with the protocol | Politics | New
Brexit: EU “must be reasonable” warns Truss
Steve Aiken of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said that six months after the Brexit transitional period expired, it is evident that even the Prime Minister’s plan for the six counties is doomed to fail . Mr Aiken, chairman of the Northern Ireland Assembly finance committee and former UUP leader, criticized Mr Johnson’s approach to Brexit talks with the EU.
As part of his withdrawal agreement, Mr Johnson agreed with Brussels to establish a trade border along the Irish Sea and to control goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Britain.
The Northern Ireland protocol, argued Mr Aiken, was proof of Mr Johnson’s blatant disrespect for communities across the water.
He described himself as “no friend of Boris Johnson” and called for the measures to be removed immediately.
He said Express.co.uk: “I think Boris Johnson’s approach in introducing the Northern Ireland Protocol and placing a border in the middle of the Irish Sea has been absolutely disastrous.
Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland protocol is a disaster, says Steve Aiken
Unionist and Loyalist communities in Northern Ireland want protocol abolished
“And I think he even now recognizes the disaster he made of it, and more importantly, the impact it had on the whole union, the union that we have across the UK. . “
“I don’t even think Boris Johnson or the EU or anyone else was interested in Northern Ireland.
“Northern Ireland was only a bargaining chip in the ongoing talks to secure a comprehensive trade deal between the UK and the EU.
“I don’t really think anyone has paid any attention to Northern Ireland and anyone who says they did, I think is very misinformed.”
READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Von der Leyen steps back in sausage war
Prime Minister under pressure to find solutions to problems caused by food controls in Northern Ireland
The protocol is a key part of the Brexit deal signed by London and Brussels.
It aims to prevent a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.
The government is embroiled in a bitter row with the EU over the deployment of the controversial measures set out in the deal.
The bloc accused Britain of failing to meet “very clear obligations” to which Mr Johnson has subscribed as part of the protocol to his Brexit deal.
DO NOT MISS
British people in France get € 30 registration fee for welcoming British guests [EXPLAINED]
George Osborne humiliated for prediction of Brexit property crash [ANALYSIS]
“She’s a little confused!” Dominic Raab shuts down Lisa Nandy from Labor [INSIGHT]
Trade unionists protest against Northern Ireland protocol
UUP’s Steve Aiken said Boris Johnson now realizes the protocol is a disaster
Brussels bosses are unhappy that border post checks are not being carried out and EU officials do not have access to import data in accordance with the agreement.
The government argued that although it had endorsed the measures, it did not foresee how disruptive they would be in practice.
Trade unionists and loyalist communities are particularly concerned about the impact that the trade border and controls will have on their place in the UK.
Protests have taken place in recent weeks to urge politicians to abandon the protocol.
Mr. Aiken, who represents the South Antrim constituency, explained: “There are demonstrations every day.
The first pages of Brexit
“And it turns out that the media only report where they are
violence or problems peculiar to.
“There are people demonstrating everywhere, it’s not just a [protest] and there is huge concern across Northern Ireland, not just among Unionist and Loyalist communities, about the impact of the protocol. “
He added: “I don’t need to be told that, I can see them when I look out my front door.”
Several hundred people gathered in Newtownards Square in Dow County on Friday to protest the protocol.
Protesters call on UK government to end protocol
The rally was organized by the main Brexiteers, Baroness Hoey and former MEP Ben Habib.
Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib told the crowd that the EU and the Irish government were the “real bad guys” of the post-Brexit line.
He said “they falsified and completely distorted what would be the customs border on the island of Ireland.”
He added: “But I’m afraid those to whom you have pledged your allegiance, the Westminster government, it was they who really abandoned you because they should have resisted this false narrative.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]