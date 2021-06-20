Brexit warning: Boris Johnson “now recognizes the disaster he caused” with the protocol | Politics | New

Brexit: EU “must be reasonable” warns Truss

Steve Aiken of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said that six months after the Brexit transitional period expired, it is evident that even the Prime Minister’s plan for the six counties is doomed to fail . Mr Aiken, chairman of the Northern Ireland Assembly finance committee and former UUP leader, criticized Mr Johnson’s approach to Brexit talks with the EU.

As part of his withdrawal agreement, Mr Johnson agreed with Brussels to establish a trade border along the Irish Sea and to control goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Britain. The Northern Ireland protocol, argued Mr Aiken, was proof of Mr Johnson’s blatant disrespect for communities across the water. He described himself as “no friend of Boris Johnson” and called for the measures to be removed immediately. He said Express.co.uk: “I think Boris Johnson’s approach in introducing the Northern Ireland Protocol and placing a border in the middle of the Irish Sea has been absolutely disastrous.

Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland protocol is a disaster, says Steve Aiken

Unionist and Loyalist communities in Northern Ireland want protocol abolished

“And I think he even now recognizes the disaster he made of it, and more importantly, the impact it had on the whole union, the union that we have across the UK. . “ “I don’t even think Boris Johnson or the EU or anyone else was interested in Northern Ireland. “Northern Ireland was only a bargaining chip in the ongoing talks to secure a comprehensive trade deal between the UK and the EU. “I don’t really think anyone has paid any attention to Northern Ireland and anyone who says they did, I think is very misinformed.” READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Von der Leyen steps back in sausage war

Prime Minister under pressure to find solutions to problems caused by food controls in Northern Ireland

The protocol is a key part of the Brexit deal signed by London and Brussels. It aims to prevent a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland. The government is embroiled in a bitter row with the EU over the deployment of the controversial measures set out in the deal. The bloc accused Britain of failing to meet “very clear obligations” to which Mr Johnson has subscribed as part of the protocol to his Brexit deal. DO NOT MISS

British people in France get € 30 registration fee for welcoming British guests [EXPLAINED]

George Osborne humiliated for prediction of Brexit property crash [ANALYSIS]

“She’s a little confused!” Dominic Raab shuts down Lisa Nandy from Labor [INSIGHT]

Trade unionists protest against Northern Ireland protocol

UUP’s Steve Aiken said Boris Johnson now realizes the protocol is a disaster

Brussels bosses are unhappy that border post checks are not being carried out and EU officials do not have access to import data in accordance with the agreement. The government argued that although it had endorsed the measures, it did not foresee how disruptive they would be in practice. Trade unionists and loyalist communities are particularly concerned about the impact that the trade border and controls will have on their place in the UK. Protests have taken place in recent weeks to urge politicians to abandon the protocol. Mr. Aiken, who represents the South Antrim constituency, explained: “There are demonstrations every day.

The first pages of Brexit

“And it turns out that the media only report where they are

violence or problems peculiar to. “There are people demonstrating everywhere, it’s not just a [protest] and there is huge concern across Northern Ireland, not just among Unionist and Loyalist communities, about the impact of the protocol. “ He added: “I don’t need to be told that, I can see them when I look out my front door.” Several hundred people gathered in Newtownards Square in Dow County on Friday to protest the protocol.

Protesters call on UK government to end protocol