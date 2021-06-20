PDIP rejects change of chair for three periods





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President of PDI-P DPP Ahmad Basarahsaid his party rejected the speech to change the presidential term to three terms. According to him, the idea of ​​increasing the presidency is far from being a political position. PDIP. “The idea of ​​a presidential term plus three terms is clearly far from our political views and attitudes in both the MPR and the PDI-Lutte,” Basarah said in a survey published virtually on Sunday (6/20). Basarah said his party did not want the constitution to be changed only for the benefit of a group of people. In addition, Basarah said, the speech was also rejected by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “So if the subject does not want, then we in the party where Mr. Jokowi is housed do not want our constitution only for the benefit of individuals,” he said. “The constitution must be planned for the best interests of the nation, it is not very good that our constitution wants to be manipulated only for the benefit of individuals,” added Basarah. The deputy chairman of the MPR said his party wanted only a limited amendment to the 1945 constitution regarding the GBHN. He did not want the amendment to affect the presidential term. “From the ideas and attitudes of the PDIP, it is clear that our idea of ​​a limited amendment is not spreading everywhere, it only adds a paragraph to article 3 of the 1945 Constitution, namely that the MPR is vested with the power to determine the direction of national development, ”he said. The speech about increasing the presidential term resurfaced after a number of volunteers on behalf of the Jokowi-prabowo 2024 (Jokpro) community established the 2024 Jokpro National Secretariat in the Mampang region, Jakarta, on Saturday (19 / 6). The Secretariat training was carried out to support the Joko Widodo-Prabowo couple in the 2024 presidential election. Jokpro 2024 general secretary Timothy Ivan has admitted his party is also backing Jokowi to run for president again for three twin terms in Prabowo. However, the idea of ​​a three-term president was opposed by Jokowi. (yoa / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos