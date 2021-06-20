Donald Trump wants to visit the southern border of the United States





One of the federal promises made by former US President Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 election was to build a border wall with Mexico. Now Trump is no longer president, but he still cares about the wall. He will travel to the southern border of the United States at the end of June. Trump said he accepted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s invitation by June 30.

As president, Trump has visited the wall on several occasions. This is the first official visit to the border since he lost the election.

The abbot wants to continue building the wall

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden One of his first actions in January was to stop funding the construction of massive border barriers. Abbott announced last week the completion of the construction of a wall in his state now independent of the government of Washington. How the Texan wants to feel like it’s open. The governor is one of many Republicans who have accused Biden of triggering a crisis with his immigration policies, which are more liberal than the Trump era. Trump has described the border area as a “disaster area” in his communications.

Because many immigrantsThose taken without papers to the border, taken by the authorities, have been under pressure for several weeks by the new Bidens government. From March to May alone, more than 530,000 undocumented immigrants were detained and deported to Mexico, according to border security officials. Under Trump, the government reiterated “four years of chaos and mismanagement” and pledged to reform America’s immigration system and tackle the causes of aviation in its home countries.

“Applying for asylum is 100% legal”

He was vice president on his first overseas trip in early June Kamala Harris In Guatemala Potential immigrants with a clear message Warning about dangerous travel to the United States: “Do not come here. The vice president had to accept criticism of the report – even from his own party.

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocacio-Cortes wrote on Twitter, She was “disappointed to see him.” First, seeking asylum at the US border is 100% legal. Second, the United States has witnessed regime change and instability for decades. Latin America Forward. We can’t help but set someone’s house on fire and condemn them for fleeing, he wrote.

Trump announced in 2016 that he would build a beautiful wall along the 3,200-kilometer southern border to keep undocumented immigrants and criminals at bay. At the time, he used insulting and racist comments about Mexican and Central American immigrants to justify his decision.

Trump’s daughter-in-law calls for guns

Recently, Trump’s daughter-in-law Laura Trump has also spread fear among immigrants. When Fox News appeared on television, he told residents of the southern border to “prepare to deal better with quick guns.” For this report, Laura Trump was criticized on social networks. For example, Democratic congressional candidate Russell Foster accused the heinous crime of being a direct result.

The US Department of Homeland Security announced in early January that 450 miles of border facilities were ready. In most cases, however, Trump’s border wall replaced only existing and outdated border facilities. Initially, Trump set huge goals for himself when building the wall and spoke about the sheer length of the distance from 1,100 to 1,450 kilometers.

