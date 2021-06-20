Erdogan says Turkey will soon leave COVID-19 behind





Turkey will soon overcome the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to its mass vaccination campaign, the country’s president said on Sunday. Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended an online event to mark Father’s Day and answered questions from young people across Turkey. Responding to a question about the pandemic and when it will end, Erdogan said Turkey has been ahead of other countries in everything from health services to public safety since the outbreak began. At a time when vaccine supply was very difficult, we operate a rapid vaccination schedule thanks to the connections we made in a timely manner. We have some setbacks, but we are also overcoming those delays. We’re in good shape right now. I hope we will overcome this calamity soon, he said. Erdogan said national vaccination studies are continuing and the goal is to start production by September-October. Currently, the infection rate has seriously dropped. But we still have to lower this rate. The number of cases is around 5,000 per day. We think this is too much. The daily death toll is around 50. We don’t want that either, Erdogan said. We hope that we will reduce both the number of cases to double digits and the number of deaths to single digits, he said, adding that vaccination is the best tool to achieve this. We are also good at importing vaccines and will continue to do so quickly, he added. Responding to a question on anti-vaccines, Erdogan called for respect for science, saying: Science cannot be denied. Every individual in our nation needs to know that they have the ability to access vaccines that billions of people around the world have not been able to reach, he said. It is the responsibility of scientists to develop the vaccine and make it applicable to humans. Our duty is to use the vaccine developed by the best experts in their fields, with due respect for science. We cannot exclude ourselves from a process that embraces the entire world population, he added. Turkey lowered the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to 30 on Saturday. More than 41.34 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January. More than 26.96 million people received their first doses, while more than 14.38 million were fully vaccinated on Sunday, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

