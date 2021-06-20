PM Modi to address Yoga Day event at 6.30am on 7th International Yoga Day tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he will address a Yoga Day program on Monday on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day. “Tomorrow, June 21, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is Yoga For Wellness, which focuses on the practice of Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 am tomorrow we will tackle the Yoga Day program, ”he said on Twitter. Tomorrow, June 21, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is Yoga For Wellness, which focuses on the practice of Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Around 6:30 a.m. tomorrow we’ll get to the Yoga Day program. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2021 Scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. on all Doordarshan channels, the event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Yoga Institute, the Ayush ministry said in a statement. The seventh International Yoga Day comes at a time when the world is battling COVID-19. The Ayush Ministry, the core ministry of IDY, highlighted the important role of yoga in general well-being, through various activities organized in the run-up to IDY. The main theme of IDY is “Yoga for Wellness” which aligns with current concerns. Numerous digital initiatives taken by the ministry along with nearly 1,000 other stakeholder institutions have made the practice of yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, he said. India’s missions abroad are coordinating activities through June 21 in their respective countries, and according to reports, Yoga Day will be observed in around 190 countries around the world, the statement said. Observation of Yoga Day is timely as health is at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts following the Covid emergency. It is significant that the main goal behind the United Nations recognizing June 21 as the IDY was to highlight the potential of yoga in public health on a global scale. As in previous years, the IDY observation of June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration and performance of yoga. The yoga demonstration will follow the prime minister’s speech and will be held from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., the statement said. It will be followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, namely: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Dr HR Nagendra, Kamlesh Patel, Dr Veerendra Heggde, Dr Hamsaji Jayadeva, OP Tiwari, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Dr Chinmay Pandey, Muni Sagar Maharaj, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Sister BK Shivani, S Sridharan and Antoinette Rozi. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here







