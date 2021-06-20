Foreign policy pundits divided over whether Putin-Biden summit emboldened China

Some senior foreign policy pundits have warned that the US-Russia summit may not just have been a perceived victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but could have actually emboldened China.

The White House this week rejected the argument that the United States had obtained few diplomatic or national security advantages following the highly anticipated Geneva summit.

“I just don’t accept the argument that it wasn’t worth it for the United States,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN. “As President Biden himself said, he did what he came for and I think the Americas are doing better for that.”

But not all security officials agree, saying it has instead strengthened America’s main adversary.

THE BIDEN-POUTINE SUMMIT: WINNERS AND LOSERS

Former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer and author of the upcoming “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America“Rebekah Koffler told Fox News that China was” thrilled “with the way the summit had unfolded.

“Allowing Putin to berate and discredit us in a solo press conference is a mistake for the Biden administration,” Koeffler said. “To give them this capability, China is leading the way.”

Others argued that while the meeting was necessary, it allowed Putin to bolster his public image in his country while deflecting allegations of cybercrime attacks that threatened US national security.

Former Moscow CIA station chief Daniel Hoffman told Fox News in an interview that “Putin got what we wanted, which was a big summit ahead of his parliamentary election.”

He continued, “I think China is happy that Russia is such a thorn in the side. We take so much of our time, energy and resources to deal with Russia that we have less to deal with. China.”

Sullivan told reporters on Thursday that Biden planned to “engage in the coming month” with Chinese President Xi Jinping “in a certain way,” although he did not say if it would be. ‘a meeting in person like his meeting with Putin.

The national security adviser argued that Biden challenged Putin on “difficult issues,” but Republicans like parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy claimed Putin got a “past. “

“It will be really hard to know until we see how the Russians perform in the months to come and beyond,” Hal Brands, resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, told Fox News.

HONG KONG NEWSPAPER EDITORS ARRESTED UNDER CHINA NATIONAL SECURITY ACT

Brands argued that Putin had put the Biden administration in a “traffic jam.”

“The United States would like their relations with Russia to be more stable and calmer so that they can focus on China. Putin knows this,” he continued. “This prompts Putin to disrupt so that he can try to raise the price the United States has to pay for calm in its relations with Russia.”

But Brands said the US-Russia summit would have no effect on China’s geopolitical strategy.

“The engines of Sino-Russian relations were quite strong before the summit,” he said. “They have a common geopolitical animosity towards the United States and they have a common ideological imperative to protect dictatorial regimes in a largely democratic world.”

Biden hit China hard ahead of the Geneva summit when he met with NATO leaders and G-7 countries, apparently to strengthen ties in order to better counter China.

The president urged allied nations to oppose attempts by China and Russia to break the NATO alliance.

“Russia and China are both seeking to drive a wedge in our transatlantic solidarity,” Biden said.

But far from discouraging Chinese actions in Hong Kong and Taiwan, China has doubled its growing partnership with Russia.

“Any attempt to undermine Sino-Russian relations is doomed to failure,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said earlier this week. “We hope they don’t go further down the path of zero-sum play.”

Zhao said that despite the concerns of Western countries, the China-Russia alliance is an “important force for stability in a turbulent world.”

Earlier this month, the Chinese leader described Putin as his “best friend” during a meeting in Moscow between the two world superpowers.

BIDEN’S “OUT OF LIMIT” LIST FOR CRITICAL RUSSIAN CYBER ATTACKS LIKE “GREEN LIGHT” TO TARGET EVERYTHING OTHER

“In the past six years, we have met almost 30 times. Russia is the country I have visited most often, and President Putin is my best friend and colleague,” Xi told reporters.

“We will strengthen our mutual support on key issues,” Xi said.

But Brands has argued that while the partnership between the two nations is a current threat to the United States, he doesn’t think it will last in the long term.

“They’ve been rivals more often than partners,” Brand said. “If you go back and look at the Cold War, Communist China and the Communist Soviet Union had many geopolitical and ideological reasons for maintaining good relations and they couldn’t.”

“The only way for them to win the competitions against the United States is to separate the United States from its friends,” he said. “Russia and China are not strong enough to take on the United States and all of its allies. “

Michael Pillsbury, leading Chinese expert at the Hudson Institute, senior researcher and director of Chinese strategy, told Fox News that there was “no way of knowing at this time” if China would feel emboldened afterwards. Bidens’ meeting with Poutine.

But Pillsbury argued that unlike Bidens’ harsh rhetoric about China, there is “not enough pressure” on the Asian superpower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden highlighted eight main areas of concern during his last conversation with Xi in February, which included tackling China’s abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as their coercive economic practices, their assertive actions in the Pacific, issues related to the coronavirus, climate change, and the proliferation of weapons.

“There has been no sign of progress,” Pillsbury said. Adding that Biden must “develop more leverage on China to progress” to face the main opponent.

Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.