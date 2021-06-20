Islam is part of Europe, not something outside: former Portuguese minister

Islam is part of European history and culture, not something outside, said a former Portuguese minister.

“The glorious history of Europe … I hope that it can be understood and that we can not only have good relations with Islam, but in fact understand that it is part of history and of European culture … in the Balkans, Spain and other regions, and now in many European cities with large populations, “said Bruno Macaes, who was Minister for Europe in the Portuguese government between 2013 and 2015, told Anadolu agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“So it’s not a foreign religion, it’s a part of ourselves, and can help restore diversity and dynamism to Europe. We need this. “

Islam, considered the fastest growing religion in Europe, has been present on the continent since the 8th century. Muslims established an illustrious civilization in Spain, and later spread to southeastern Europe.

Many areas have experienced massacres, expulsions and forced conversions of Muslims, but elements of their civilization and culture such as architecture, food, music and language have remained.

Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial remarks on Islam, Macaes, currently senior advisor at Flint Global, said: “It’s not for politicians to decide whether religions are in crisis or not, it’s up to comes out of every religion. . “

Last year Macron accused French Muslims of “separatism” and described Islam as a “religion in crisis”. He also defended the blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Regarding the rise of Islamophobia in Europe, Macaes said “yes, it is a big problem” and “very worrying” because it is not limited to France, pointing the finger at racism and hatred towards people. minorities in countries like Austria.

“In Austria, there was this idea of ​​having a law against political Islam and nobody really knows what political Islam means in practice,” he said. “What worries me is that it is not limited to isolated incidents, but sometimes it comes from the politicians themselves.”

Transatlantic relations

While US President Joe Biden recently paid a visit to Europe, Macaes said relations between the US and the EU were now “much better” than during the tenure of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s no surprise,” he said, adding that they “have a very good understanding of each other”.

He added that after George Bush Sr., Biden seems to be the one “who appreciates Europe and the EU the most.”

According to Macaes, former American presidents, including Barack Obama, “had doubts about Europe”.

“There are tough issues to deal with, but the vibe is ‘we have tough issues to deal with but we have a good mindset’,” he explained.

But, he maintained, Europe wants to be more “autonomous to develop its capacities”.

“There are business and technological issues to be solved. There are slightly different approaches from China. So there are of course political issues, but the spirit is very good, ”he said.

Turkey-United States relations

On the future of Turkey-U.S. Relations following the recent face-to-face meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Biden at the June 14 NATO summit in Brussels, Macaes said: “Surprisingly better than planned”.

“I think the first sign was the peace process in Afghanistan and the way Turkey was involved… the United States seems to be very happy with it. Now this meeting has also gone well, ”he said.

“Probably, Biden understands that Turkey is important. The United States is in a deep confrontation with China and Russia, and it is important to have Turkey on your side, or at least I think there is this idea in Washington that America should not bring Turkey closer to Russia and China. “

Commenting on the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, a gathering of political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers and academics, he said that the forum’s “geographic expansion” from Africa and Latin America in the Middle East and Central Asia, had impressed him.

“Turkey is now very open to the world, and not just to Europe, a sign of a new Turkey,” he said.