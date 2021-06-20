Taxpayers Spit $ 2.4 Million to Fund Trump’s Golf Tours in NJ





Taxpayers paid $ 2.4 million for former President Donald Trump’s golf outings in New Jersey. About $ 1.9 million of that total went to hotel rooms for Trump’s Secret Service agents. The $ 2.4 million does not include Air Force One’s $ 142,000 / hour trips. See more stories on the Insider business page.

New Jersey taxpayers have reportedly spent at least $ 2.4 million to fund former President Donald Trump’s dozens of golf outings in the state.

According to documents obtained by NJ Advance Media, most of the $ 1.9 million went to hotel accommodation for Trump’s Secret Service agents. Trump has a private golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, and he has visited the city 99 times during his presidency, NJ Advance Media reported.

The Secret Service also paid more than $ 454,000 in travel, rental cars, golf carts and portable toilets, local media reported. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

NJ Advance Media pointed out that the $ 2.4 million did not include the cost of Trump’s Air Force One travel to and from Bedminster. One hour on this private jet costs over $ 142,000. The cost of accessing the golf club from Morristown Airport in the presidential helicopter is also not factored in, NJ Advance Media said.

Even now, when the former president is no longer in office, the secret service continues to spend lavishly.

A new report has revealed that the Secret Service was spending $ 34,140 on portable toilets in Bedminster, where Trump stays over the summer before moving back down to Florida.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, his Bedminster Golf Club also served as a political hub where the former president held press conferences and raised funds for his 2020 re-election campaign.

During his four-year tenure, Trump golfed nearly 300 times, according to the Trump Golf Count tracker.

Before taking office, he frequently criticized his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for playing golf, saying he would never have “time” to play if he was in the role.

“I will work for you, I will not have time to go golfing,” he told supporters.

And during his presidency, Trump played down the time he spent on the course and falsely claimed that Obama played more than he did.

