The public tends to support President Jokowi for 3 periods





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The results of a poll published by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) show that the public tends to support Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as president for three terms. In fact, according to the survey, currently 40.2% of the public want Jokowi to be president again. According to the survey results, at a grassroots level, 74% of the public really want a two-term president. However, when Jokowi’s name was proposed to return as a candidate in 2024, the figure jumped to 52.9%. “When the name Jokowi was proposed to return as a candidate in 2024, supporters of ‘2 periods only’ were quite fragile so that over 74% of those who rejected Jokowi as a candidate, although those who did rejected Jokowi to become candidates, the majority remained at 52.9%, ”the researcher said. as well as SMRC communications director Ade Armando in Jakarta, Sunday (6/20/2021). After Jokowi’s name was proposed to run for the 2024 presidential election, 40.2% of the public supported him. This means, Ade said, that Jokowi will have an effect on public attitudes regarding the three-term presidential speech. The results of this investigation are quite surprising, as the speech about the three-term president has not been massively socialized in the public. This means that if the speech about the three-term president continues to be pushed, it is not impossible that the number of supporters will continue to grow and become the majority. Previously, the General Secretary (General Secretary) of the Jokowi-Prabowo (Jokpro) 2024 National Secretariat, Timothy Ivan Triyono, said that one of the reasons he supported the Jokowi couple to represent themselves was his fear of polarization. extreme that could occur in the Presidential Election of 2024. Therefore, to overcome this possibility, he supports Jokowi’s twinning with Prabowo Subianto to run in the 2024 election. “Pak Jokowi has three terms. We all meet, there comes a time when Pak Jokowi has to team up with Pak Prabowo. This is to avoid extreme polarization,” Timothy said on Saturday (6/19/2021). Source: BeritaSatu.com

