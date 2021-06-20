I’m a Trump voter from Arizona. Congress should adopt Biden’s employment plan





I voted for Donald Trump, but the Arizonans need the official in Washington to put politics aside. We work from sunrise to sunset every day and barely get by financially. Joe Biden’s US employment plan will create good jobs, and I call on Senator Kyrsten Sinema to support it. Chea Yeomans is a resident of Duncan, AZ and a member of WorkMoney. This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Until the pandemic hit, my wife Tessa and I were living our dream in Greenlee County, Arizona, owning our own auto retail business and raising sheep and horses. But when the copper mine in our area closed amid the pandemic, I felt like all good work at Greenlee was gone with it. And as the good jobs disappeared, so did our customers.

Tessa and I are proud of our resilience. We went through great hardships in our four year marriage, but we work hard and still think that should mean we are living a good life. The problem, however, is that there are few good jobs left in Arizona, and when workers are struggling, small businesses like ours just can’t stay afloat.

We voted for Donald Trump, but no matter who is in power, we need Washington to put politics aside, put workers first, and focus on creating good jobs. It is not a political question, it is a question of quality of life. Other than voting, I’m not that political, but with the well-being of my family at stake, I started to take steps to get us out of this hole.

A few weeks ago my fellow WorkMoney members and I spoke to Senator Sinema’s office and urged her to support Joe Biden’s US employment plan. We desperately need good quality jobs in Greenlee County, Arizona and across the country.

Even before the pandemic, good jobs were non-existent in my hometown of Duncan. In 2018, I found a construction job in Tucson. I stayed there during the week and returned on weekends. It was an incredibly difficult time in my marriage, but we needed the money and I had no choice.

Then, in August 2018, Tessa had a terrible car accident and broke both arms. She needed me to be home with her all the time. That’s when we came up with the idea of ​​our car detailing business as a way to stay afloat. The business really took off and we were able to pay our bills and have a great life, nothing fancy, but we could afford the occasional dinner and movie or vacation to visit family.

But the double of the mine closure and the pandemic has been a disaster for our customers and for us. We have tried to look for work in and around Duncan. We tried to find better jobs in Colorado, but there are few good jobs that would help us get back to the life we ​​had just a few years ago.

My wife and I now have to do four jobs just to try and keep our heads above water. She goes to school full time and works as a substitute teacher and waitress in the evenings. She recently lost her restaurant job, but is looking for a new one. I worked on my family’s farm and tried to find work detailing cars when I could. We work from sunrise to sunset every day and barely make it. We don’t have days off here. Many of my friends, family and neighbors are in the same boat as us.

The U.S. Jobs Plan is about creating the good jobs the people of Arizona need, fixing our dilapidated roads and bridges, modernizing water, electricity and broadband networks, all things. that would help Arizona families and businesses. Money will flow through our economy so that small businesses like mine can thrive again.

It also means that people have money in their pockets for their wants and needs, so that they can live the good life they deserve. They will have more money to spend on detailing their cars, and much more that will help the small businesses decimated by the pandemic get back on their feet.

Senator Sinema said she welcomed the emphasis on expanding economic opportunities and that she “[work] with administration and colleagues on both sides to achieve lasting results that improve the lives of Arizona residents every day. ”

Senator Sinema, this is a good start, but we need you to take it a step further. Please use your voice to support the US jobs plan and get this bill passed immediately. Hard-working Arizonans can no longer wait for the good jobs we need.

