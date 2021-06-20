Ayodhya land scam: Congress urges PM Modi, SC to “take responsibility”





Congress on Sunday alleged scam in Ram Temple Trust’s purchase of land in Ayodhya and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Supreme Court to “live up to their responsibility” by ordering a surveillance investigation judicial process to find out the truth. Chief Congressman Randeep Surjewala asserted that the “looting” of funds raised in Lord Ram’s name “continues” at the hands of BJP leaders in Ayodhya and questioned the “silence” of the government. Prime Minister and the Supreme Court. He alleged that a BJP leader brought 890 meters of land to Ayodhya for Rs 20 lakh in February and sold it to the Temple Trust for a whopping Rs 2.5 crore, making a 1250% profit in just 79 days. “The temple of Lord Ram is being built according to the orders of the Supreme Court. Is it not the responsibility of the Supreme Court, its judges and the Prime Minister who formed the Trust, to find out the truth and investigate this. “Shouldn’t the Supreme Court take cognizance of the case? The Supreme Court should fulfill its duty … carry out an audit of all the transactions under its supervision and punish the culprits,” he said. he told reporters when asked if the party would move. the tribunal. “Now the question is whether the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister will discharge their duty, we leave it to their discretion,” he said. Surjewala said if it is anyone’s responsibility, it is Prime Minister Modi who formed this trust. “It is not only a question of morality, but it is also a question of constitutionality,” he said, adding that the ball is now in the Prime Minister’s court on the measures he will take. He said the people will never forgive anyone who loots donations in Lord Ram’s name. Congress had previously alleged that land purchased for Rs 2 crore was sold for Rs 18.5 crore to the Trust “within minutes”, according to the land deed registered on March 18 of this year, and demanded a survey monitored by SC into “the scam”. . BJP leaders had denounced Congress, saying those who opposed the construction of the Ram Temple are now trying to derail it by making false and misleading claims. Surjewala said that with the “facts” now in the public domain, an investigation is required under the supervision of the Supreme Court to establish the truth. Asking five questions to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, he asked, “What is the reason why Modi-Adityanath ji is completely silent on action to be taken against sinners who openly plundered? funds for the construction of the Ram temple.

