Boris Johnson’s 200m royal yacht plans in turmoil over who will foot the bill





BORIS Johnson’s plans for a new royal yacht have become a farce with no one in government knowing where the money will come from and an official calling it a “complete *** show”.

Although the plans call for there to be £ 200million to spend on the yacht, which will be said to pay for itself by helping the UK government secure trade deals, no one in Whitehall wants to foot the bill for the project.

A Royal Navy blog, reported by The National in early June, said their initial concerns about the ship’s construction and personnel costs had evaporated as it would be funded “completely separately” from the Navy’s budget. READ MORE: Navy blog reveals details of Boris Johnson’s ‘Royal Yacht’ project Of who would foot the bill, he said: ‘The £ 200million budget for the project has been approved by Cabinet, but it has not been decided whether it will be a direct grant. from the Treasury or a share through Whitehall. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development, the Ministry of International Trade, the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Ministry of Defense [Ministry of Defence] all share interests in the project. Articles in the Sunday Times say today that none of these departments have any idea where the funding will come from. Although the Ministry of Defense has been entrusted with the project, it seeks to cover a £ 16bn funding ‘black hole’ in its own annual budget. Moreover, the Ministry of Defense would not even have been informed of the plan to build a new royal yacht, having to find out through the media. “There is a huge dispute over the royal yacht and who will finance it,” a senior official close to several ministers told The Sunday Times. “The seeds are sown for an almighty set between Boris and Rishi over spending,” they added. Another official told this newspaper: “The Royal Yacht is a complete and utter shit show. When it was first floated the Prime Minister wanted it to be built in Britain. “It was given to [Cabinet Office minister Michael] Gove to settle, but it became clear that under the procurement rules it could only be built here if it was a Navy thing with a bunch of fake guns on board. Gove therefore forwarded it to the Ministry of Defense. The treasury stayed out of that. ” A Cabinet source joked that Boris Johnson could “get someone to set up a trust to pay him,” a reference to the Prime Minister’s planned payment method for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment. READ MORE: Scottish political leaders slam Boris Johnson’s £ 200million plan for new royal yacht Ahead of the Holyrood election in May, all Scottish party leaders condemned the yacht’s plans, even Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross backed off. While other executives have called the idea “nonsense,” “ridiculous” and “gimmicky,” Ross said he understands the plan is about “private investment and seeking support. private to build this “. When asked if it should come from public money, he replied: “Absolutely not.”







