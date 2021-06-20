Delta, Iran, Father’s Day variant: your weekend briefing





(Want to receive this briefing by email? Here is the registration.)

Here are the best stories of the week and a glimpse of the future.

1. The Delta variant is proving to be a stubborn obstacle in the fight against the coronavirus.

As the United States enters its second pandemic summer, President Biden warned that those who did not get the Covid-19 vaccine risked being infected with a variant that is more easily transmitted, potentially more deadly and particularly dangerous to young people. . Vice President Kamala Harris visited a vaccination center in Atlanta on Friday, above.

In Russia, the Delta variant is now the most prevalent version in Moscow, where the number of cases has tripled in the past two weeks and city officials have added 5,000 beds to coronavirus services. The epidemic has led to some vaccination mandates.

And in England, Freedom Day, when the last remaining restrictions on coronaviruses were due to end, was postponed to July 19 after a spike in Delta cases. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident the restrictions would be lifted next month but added that at some point we will have to learn to live with the virus and deal with it as best we can.

2. Republicans claim more control over the voting process. Local Democratic election officials were the first to leave.

Across Georgia, members of at least 10 county electoral councils are replaced, including several black Democrats like Lonnie Hollis, above. In Arkansas, election control has been taken away from county officials. And in Kansas, the Republicans overturned the Democratic governor’s veto to pass laws stripping the governor of the power to change election law.

Democrats fear that supporters of Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories over the 2020 election will soon have much greater control over the electoral system.

Also out of Georgia: College football legend Herschel Walker may consider challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock next year. If he did show up, it could test Trump’s power as kingmaker.

3. Iranian justice chief Ebrahim Raisi was elected president. It could actually give President Biden the opportunity to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal.

Many Iranians did not participate in the elections, seeing them as rigged in favor of Raisis. Raisi, 60, was favored by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has a history of serious human rights violations and is currently under US sanctions.

But U.S. negotiators say the next six weeks before Raisi’s inauguration could be a one-time window to strike a deal with Iran on relaunching the nuclear deal, which Donald Trump tore up three years ago. The theory in Washington and Tehran is that Ayatollah Khamenei has led not only the elections but also the nuclear negotiations and does not want to give up his best hope of lifting the crushing sanctions that have largely pushed Iranian oil off the market.

4. The divergence between the conservative American Catholic Church and Pope Francis has become evident.

U.S. Catholic bishops on Friday decided to draft new communion guidelines that would deprive President Biden of the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights. The vote flouted a Vatican warning and was squarely aimed at Biden, above Saturday, perhaps the most religious president since Jimmy Carter. The bishops are expected to vote on a text in November.

But Pope Francis said nothing on Saturday, church officials and experts said, as he remains convinced America’s conservatives would never have enough voice to pass a doctrinal statement on banning the Communion. Nevertheless, the allies of the popes fear that the rite of communion will become a political weapon.

5. The boiling job market is fueled in part by two words: I quit.

Nearly four million people left their jobs in April, the highest number on record, according to the Ministry of Labor. The momentum has placed more power in the hands of workers: With employers offering higher wages and incentives, like those offered by Waste Management, above, to tackle the labor shortage, many workers, especially in low-paying positions in restaurants and hotels, quit their jobs and jump to those who pay even more.

The pandemic has also prompted workers to quit for other reasons. People were able to save money and pay off debts, which gave them a cushion to quit jobs that left them unsatisfied. Other workers, reluctant to give up remote work, give up less flexible jobs.

6. Secrecy has long been part of the art market. The same is true of money laundering and other abuses.

Billions of dollars in art change hands every year with little to no public scrutiny. Buyers usually have no idea where the work they are buying comes from, and sellers are also in the dark. Some drug dealers have used this opacity to move money. Today, the federal government is considering using a law aimed at combating money laundering in financial institutions to further regulate the art market.

In other art news, a reproduction of the original Statue of Liberty model, below, left France this month and will arrive in New York Harbor in time for independence, just as some ask who the freedom celebrates Lady Liberty.

In case you missed it: In The Times Magazine, our reporter Nicholas Casey chronicles the long process of finding his father, who disappeared when Nicholas was 7 years old. I spent much of my life imagining who I was and then becoming that person through vague clues about who my father was, he writes.

8. If you just sit quietly and mind your own business, Mother Nature will come to you.

Gerald Stratford, a retired butcher and former barge driver on the Thames, joined Twitter because other big-time vegetable lovers told him it was a place to discuss what they grow. And then he and his not-so-ordinary garden in a small English village went viral (his nephew must have told him what that meant). Over the past year, his honest, no-nonsense approach has been a welcome antidote.

If you’re heading to the garden this weekend, our columnist has some tick-avoidance tips for you. And our Well team has a comprehensive guide to performing a proper tick check.

9. The summer grilling season has arrived.

Fire almost always makes vegetables taste better. Master of barbecue Steven Raichlen recommends two methods: direct grilling, ideal for tender and chewy vegetables, leafy vegetables and sliced ​​vegetables; and indirect grilling, with the grill lid closed to capture heat. This is the preferred method for large, firm vegetables.

For dessert, give the sponge cake a chance. Its name doesn’t move your heart, and it’s often dry and tasteless, but done right, the sponge cake is tender and bouncy and perfect for soaking up the flavors of whatever it’s paired with. Food contributor Claire Saffitz shared her tips for getting the perfect sponge.

Happy summer solstice and enjoy the long summer days.

Your weekend briefing is posted on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. EST.

Did a friend give you the briefing? You can register here.

What did you like? What do you want to see here? Let us know at [email protected]

Browse our full range of Times newsletters here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos