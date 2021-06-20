Broken olive branch, Turkey accuses Greece of provocations | greece, politics





The good talk of Turkey seeking diplomacy to settle disputes over the seas did not last long with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu blaming Greece for the tension and unrest. He said “Greece must give up provocations” for the two countries to resolve their problems through dialogue, according to an article in the pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also accused Greek Foreign Minister “my friend (Nikos) Dendias” of speaking behind his back after joint press conferences following their recent meetings after burying the hatchet on Dendias in taking to Turkey after meeting in Ankara. Cavusoglu spoke to reporters at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, an event in which former Greek foreign ministers Dimitris Avramopoulos and Dora Bakoyannis refused to participate because it involved officials from the northern third of Turkey occupied by Turkey. Cavusoglu told reporters there had been a gentleman’s agreement not to hold exercises in the Aegean Sea during the summer tourist season. He said: “Greece is now declaring NAVTEX (a maritime navigation warning regarding naval exercises). We had an agreement not to organize NAVTEX and exercises on National Days as well. Greece also broke that. They should give up these provocations, ”said Kathimerini. He spoke as Greece and Turkey attempt to resolve differences through dialogue after Turkey said it would go ahead with plans to hunt for energy off the Greek islands and Erdogan met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a NATO meeting and the two said they would refrain from provocations. “Dendias has come. I went there … Erdoan and … Mitsotakis met in Brussels. The meeting went well. Have all issues been resolved? No… These talks show our determination to solve our problems through dialogue. This determination and sincerity will continue. Greece must give up provocations. We go to the press conferences and everything is fine, but then my friend Dendias says a lot of things behind our backs. There is no need for that. We don’t know, ”Cavusoglu said. He did not mention that Turkey did not recognize the United Nations Law of the Sea or the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which established borders between countries unless it was invoked to its advantage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos