No interaction planned with Indian counterpart at SCO meeting in Dushanbe: Moeed Yusuf – Pakistan





Posted on June 20, 2021 6:22 PM

No interaction planned with Indian counterpart at SCO meeting in Dushanbe: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Security Advisor Dr Moeed W. Yusuf left for Dushanbe on Sunday to attend the 16th Security Council Secretaries Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States to be held on June 22-23, 2021.

During the visit, the National Security Advisor (NSA) will participate in the joint session of national security advisers of member states and also sign the protocol of the sixteenth meeting of the secretaries of the Security Council, told APP a official source of the national security division. .

The NSA office has confirmed that Dr Yusuf will not meet with his Indian counterpart who will also attend the SCO summit.

Last year, the meeting was held virtually in which India denounced Dr Yusuf’s refusal to remove Pakistan’s political map from its track record.

During the visit, Dr Yusuf will also be able to meet with his counterparts from the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and China to discuss issues of common interest.

It will be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already reiterated Pakistan’s position that there will be no dialogue with India until he reconsiders its illegal and unilateral action of August 5.

There is speculation that Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib will also be in Dushanbe as Afghanistan is an SCO observer, the official said.

“Mohib who recently brought multiple baseless charges against Pakistan. Pakistan officially responded, accusing it of undermining progress towards peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan would have stopped engaging with him, ”he said.

It is therefore not surprising that no meeting is expected between Pakistani and Afghan NSAs in Dushanbe either, the official said.

The next SCO meeting is all the more important as Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to Dushanbe for the SCO heads of state meeting at the end of the year. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon previously visited Pakistan on June 2-3, 2021 and met with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It can be mentioned here that established on June 15, 2001, this year was also the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO. China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan are the founding members of the organization. Pakistan joined the SCO in 2017.

