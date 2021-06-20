Trump feared “empathy” in Floyd case was weakness: book





WSJ reporter Michael C. Bender recounted Trump’s tenure and what led to his defeat in 2020. After George Floyd’s death, many Americans galvanized themselves to fight racism. Trump was concerned that publicly showing “empathy” would deactivate his base, according to Bender’s upcoming book. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

After millions of people witnessed George Floyd’s murder on video last year, calls for justice were immediate, especially among black Americans.

When former President Donald Trump saw Floyd’s video on Air Force One last year, he “warped his face while looking” and “looked repulsed,” according to an upcoming book by the reporter from the Wall Street Journal Michael C. Bender.

Trump, who was surrounded by Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Social Media Director and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, hasn’t finished watching the clip.

“It’s f —— terrible,” the former president reportedly said.

Trump’s response to the sustained outcry over Floyd’s death was detailed in an excerpt from the book “Frankly We Did Win This Election”: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost, “which was published in Politico magazine on Friday.

After angering then-Attorney General William Barr last May by calling for an expedited investigation into the case, Trump recalled hearing of fierce tactics being used by police who grew up in Queens, New York.

“I know these fucking cops,” said the former president. “They can be rough.”

For some of those who heard the comment, Trump’s criticism of the police was quite unusual and reflected a point of view he had never revealed in public.

However, Trump did not think it was his role to show “empathy” in the Floyd case and “he feared that such a display would signal a weakness at his base,” according to the book.

After watching the protesters in Minneapolis and the protests that sprouted across the country, Trump was furious.

“These thugs dishonor the memory of George Floyd,” he wrote on Twitter. “When the looting begins, the shooting begins. Thank you!”

After dropping the idea of ​​paying homage to Floyd by attending the funeral, Trump’s deterioration in race relations continued throughout the summer and spilled over into the 2020 presidential election. , where he lost to current President Joe Biden.

